The Hip Hop Awards 2022 Photo Highlights

Check out all the star-studded moments, performances and more from the BET Hip Hop Awards 2022.

Host Fat Joe Kicks Off the Night

Host Fat Joe

GloRilla Performs

Jeezy

Kodak Black

Bleu

French Montana and Bleu

Armani White and N.O.R.E. Perform

Pusha T Performs

King Combs

Joey Bada$$

No Malice and Pusha T Perform

Rapper GloRilla Performs

King Combs Performs

Rappers Lil Tjay and Fivio Foreign

Rappers Lil Tjay and Fivio Foreign Perform

Host Fat Joe Sits Down with DJ EFN and N.O.R.E. of "Drink Champs"

Rappers DNA and K-Shine Take the Stage

Rappers DNA and K-Shine Battle It Out

Rapper Lil’ Kim Performs

Rapper Trina Enjoys Her Honoree Tribute

Rapper Remy Ma and Host Fat Joe

Juicy J

Lil' Flip

David Banner