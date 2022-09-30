BET Hip Hop Awards 2022: The Flyest Guys On The Red Carpet

These men definitely came with their 'A' game!

Trinity Whiteside

1 / 10

Trinity Whiteside from BET's "Sistas" brought his model looks to the red carpet.

Photo By Paras Griffin

093022-hha-dj-envy-sexiest-outfits.jpg

2 / 10

DJ Envy was pretty fly in pink.

Photo By (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

1429154113.jpg

3 / 10

DJ Cassidy isn't afraid of bold prints.

Photo By Johnny Nunez

Fat Joe

4 / 10

Our host with the most decked out in purple.

Photo By Parras Griffin

Travis Cure

5 / 10

Travis Cure from BET's "The Oval" kept it simple in a black and white sweater.

Photo By Paras Griffin

ADVERTISEMENT
Anthony Dalton

6 / 10

Anthony Dalton from BET's "Sistas" was looking sharp in a blue suit.

Photo By Johnny Nunez

David Banner

7 / 10

Rapper David Banner was all smiles on the red carpet.

Photo By Paras Griffin

093022-style-bet-hip-hop-awards-2022-red-carpet6.jpg

8 / 10

King Combs

Photo By (Photo by Terence Rushin/Getty Images)

093022-style-bet-hip-hop-awards-2022-all-the-looks-on-the-red-carpet4.jpg

9 / 10

Clifton Powell

Photo By (Photo by Terence Rushin/Getty Images)

093022-style-bet-hip-hop-awards-2022-all-the-looks-on-the-red-carpet1.jpg

10 / 10

Yung Bleu

Photo By (Photo by Terence Rushin/Getty Images)