BET Hip Hop Awards 2022: The Flyest Guys On The Red Carpet
These men definitely came with their 'A' game!
1 / 10
Trinity Whiteside from BET's "Sistas" brought his model looks to the red carpet.
Photo By Paras Griffin
2 / 10
DJ Envy was pretty fly in pink.
Photo By (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)
3 / 10
DJ Cassidy isn't afraid of bold prints.
Photo By Johnny Nunez
4 / 10
Our host with the most decked out in purple.
Photo By Parras Griffin
5 / 10
Travis Cure from BET's "The Oval" kept it simple in a black and white sweater.
Photo By Paras Griffin
