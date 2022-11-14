Soul Train Awards 2022: Ice, Ice Baby!
See who brought the blinding bling to the red carpet.
Everybody knows jewelry is just as important as the outfit. In fact, too much or too little can make or break an entire look. Here are several celebs who attended the 2022 Soul Train Awards red carpet who understood the assignment.
Photo By (Getty Images for BET)
Queen Naija decided to break out the old school cell phone and turn it into a bedazzled, blinged out purse. Creativity at its max on the red carpet at the 2022 Soul Train Awards.
Photo By (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
Vedo attends the 2022 Soul Train Awards red carpet sporting several diamond chains with a custom made diamond pendant featuring his name.
Photo By (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET)
Vedo was so iced out, we had to feature him twice! Here he showcases his watch and multiple diamond rings while on the red carpet at the 2022 Soul Train Awards.
Photo By (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
Inayah wore a blinged out bold statement piece with matching earrings and barbell nose ring to the 2022 Soul Train Awards red carpet.
Photo By (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
