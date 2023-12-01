Soul Train Awards 2023: A Moment To Applaud Keke Palmer's Fashionable And Soulful Taste
Let's get into it!
She's futuristic in this metallic dress and her braids down the back as Keke Palmer attends the 29th annual ELLE Women in Hollywood celebration on October 17, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.
The blazer with the dress sets the tone as Keke Palmer speaks onstage at Teen Vogue Summit 2022 at Goya Studios on November 12, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (
The CFDA couldn't tell our girl nothing in this floral dress with the boots to match as Keke Palmer is seen arriving to the 2022 CFDA Fashion Awards at Casa Cipriani on November 07, 2022 in New York City.
This bold, fluffed pink see-through dress is so gorgeous with the dangling earrings and pinned up hair as Keke Palmer attends Time 100 Next gala in New York, October 25, 2022.
Our girl loves a denim moment and she looked so good in this denim dress with the black heeled boots as she appeared on That's My Jam -- "Keke Palmer & Saweetie vs. Will.i.am & Joel McHale"
