Happy Birthday, Ashanti!: See The Jaw-Dropping Bikinis And Lovely Gowns That Keep Us Admiring The Singer’s Style

The 2021 BET Awards! - Ashanti served up body-ody when she stepped onto the red carpet at the 2021 BET Awards. Styled by Tim B., the recording artist stunned onlookers with her embellished Julien Macdonald gown and extra-long ponytail by hairstylist Mariee Collection. (Photo by Amy Sussman/FilmMagic) (Photo by Amy Sussman/FilmMagic)
The 2021 VMAs! - At the 2021 VMAs, Ashanti left very little to the imagination in this sultry Michael Costello gown. It’s the body for us! (Photo by Taylor Hill/FilmMagic) (Photo by Taylor Hill/FilmMagic)