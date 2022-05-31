BET Awards 2022: You Can Always Bet on Black When Walking the Red Carpet
If there's one color you can't go wrong with, it's black!
You can’t ever go wrong when you step out to an event in black. Our stars know the trick to looking chic and several showed up on the BET Awards 2021 carpet in black. As we prepare for the BET Awards 2022, which air June 26th at 8pm EST, let’s look back at how they looked everything but basic in the staple wardrobe color.
First up is, H.E.R. who paired a sequin blazer with a sheer pant for a fun look
By: Alba Anthony