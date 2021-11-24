Baby On Board!: Odell Beckham Jr. And His Fitness Trainer GF Are Expecting Their First Child Together

39 / 171
Leslie Odom, Jr. and Nicolette Robinson - Leslie Odom, Jr. and his actress wife Nicolette Robinson seemed to be in good spirits as they snapped a few photos in preparation for the 2021 Golden Globe Awards. Quite noticeably, the dapper actor styled in a tailored Valentino ensemble, while his stylish spouse styled a bright yellow maxi dress that perfectly accentuated her growing baby bump. FYI: This makes baby no. 2 for the loving couple. Congratulations to the happy family!

Zonnique Pullins - Zonnique Pullins is making pregnancy look effortless as she catches some sun sporting a tie-dye Shirt, jean cut-off shorts, and sneakers. This mama is glowing! "Just waiting for me a** to get bigger 🥴," the mommy-to-be captioned in her Instagram post. Zonnique Pullins
Photo by @zonniquejai