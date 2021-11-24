Baby On Board!: Odell Beckham Jr. And His Fitness Trainer GF Are Expecting Their First Child Together

54 / 171 Zonnique Pullins - Zonnique Pullins is making pregnancy look effortless as she catches some sun sporting a tie-dye Shirt, jean cut-off shorts, and sneakers. This mama is glowing! "Just waiting for me a** to get bigger 🥴," the mommy-to-be captioned in her Instagram post. Zonnique Pullins Photo by @zonniquejai