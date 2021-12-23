Maternity Swag!: Amara La Negra Shows Off Her Growing Baby Bump In A Fitted Leopard Mini Dress With Matching Heels
Plus, see other celebrities sharing their pregnancy journey.
Amara La Negra is living her best life! The soon-to-be mom recently snapped this stylish photo showing herself rocking a leopard-print mini dress, and fans are seriously loving her maternity style. Looking good, mama!
Photo by @amaralanegraaln via Instagram
Aww! Kash Doll is counting down to the day she will meet her baby boy. The expectant mom recently snapped this photo of her growing baby bump, along with the Instagram caption that simply read: “I’m ready to meet the love of my life."
Jeannie Mai is well into her third trimester and looking good! The mom-to-be shared an Instagram photo rocking a black crop top and leggings to show off her growing baby bump. She is glowing!
Photo by @thejeanniemai via Instagram
Odell Beckham Jr. and his fitness trainer girlfriend Lauren "LoLo" Wood are expecting their first child together! The pair announced the baby news via Instagram with lovely maternity photos. Congratulations to the couple!
Photo by @lolowood_ via Instagram
Jeannie Mai exuded happiness as she mingled with her close friends and family members at her lovely outdoor baby shower. Dressed in a form-fitted pastel yellow maxi dress, the mom-to-be was all smiles as she snapped this stylish snapshot at the affair. She captioned the photo, “So thankful to have the most wonderful friends throw us such a sweet, unforgettable shower for a Baby Jenkins. [...] Thank you to all of our supportive friends and family for being a community of trust, love, and joy. I will never forget this day.”
Photo by @thejeanniemai via Instagram
Amara La Negra announced that she's having twin girls! The mom-to-be appeared on a talk show and revealed that she's having '2 Niñas.' The L&HH Miami star wore a pink metallic jumpsuit with a cut-out in the belly area. Congrats to Amara! We are wishing her well on her journey.
Photo by @amaralanegraaln via Instagram
Eve celebrated her birthday in the English countryside with her husband and her growing baby bump. The mother-to-be cradled her belly while posing with her husband in front of their countryside home. The Philly raised rapper wore a cozy knit sweater with a beanie and black jacket. Congrats again to Eve and her husband.
Photo by @therealeve via Instagram
Kash Doll is going to be a boy mom! The rapper announced the exciting baby news with a stylish snapshot rocking a custom ‘Pistons’ gown. “Instagram we having a boy ❤️💙,” she happily captioned this photo that shows her posing on a basketball court. Looking good, mama!
Photo by @kashdoll via Instagram
Kash Doll is glowing in her latest photo! The mama-to-be shared a pic of her growing belly with a caption that read: "So yea I’m in my third trimester so things are getting a lil interesting! But we are blessed and grateful for everyone’s positive messages 🧸." Aww, congrats again to Kash Doll!
Photo by @kashdoll via Instagram
Sydel Curry-Lee - Sydel Curry-Lee is living her best life as a soon-to-be mommy! The 26-year-old beauty proudly showed off her growing baby bump in a new behind-the-scenes photo from her maternity photoshoot. “So sexy, it hurts,” she playfully captioned the image dressed in a frilly ensemble. So adorbs! Sydel Curry-Lee
Photo by @sydelcurrylee via Instagram
Charmaine Bey - Charmaine Bey is glowing! The Black In Crew star shared an updated photo of her growing baby bump and she looks gorgeous. Charmaine Bey
T'yanna Dream Wallace - T'yanna Dream Wallace is expecting her first child! Last month, photos from the 28-year-old’s baby shower surfaced on Instagram, and we couldn’t be more excited for The Notorious B.I.G.'s daughter, who is expecting a baby girl with her boyfriend. Just look at that baby bump! The mom-to-be seemed to be in good spirits when she snapped this photo with rapper Lil' Cease, who attended the all pink event. So sweet. Lil Cease
Photo by @lilcease via Instagram
Charmaine Bey - Charmaine Bey and her husband Neek Bey are expecting baby no. 2! The Black Ink Crew: Chicago star broke the news with adorable family photos on Instagram. “Soon to be family of FOUR! #TheBeys are 5 months pregnant and counting,” the excited mom-to-be captioned the images. Congratulations to the pair who welcomed their first child, Nola Glenda Bey, in March 2020. Find out the baby’s gender, here! Charmaine Bey
Kash Doll - Kash Doll debuted her growing baby bump at the premeire of 'BMF' the new "Star's" show she's starring in. The Detroit rapper was glowing on the red carpet in a chic black dress with flawless makeup. She is glowing! Kash Doll
Photo by @thejasminebrand via Instagram
Rotimi And His Fiancée Vanessa Mdee - Since Rotimi and his fiancée Vanessa Mdee announced they are expecting their first child together, fans have been eagerly awaiting the arrival of “Baby Buttascotch.” Over the weekend, the soon-to-be parents counted down to their son’s grand debut with a lovely baby shower that featured sweet treats and adorable teddy bear decor. While there are not many photos available from the event, the Power actor shared a few snapshots from the intimate party, including this adorable photo showing love to his unborn child. So sweet! Rotimi
Photo by @rotimi via Instagram
Kylie Jenner - Kylie Jenner is moving and grooving in the NYC streets. The beauty mogul attended the Laquan Smith fashion show last night, rocking a sheer black one-piecde from his newest collection. We're not sure how far along she is, but she looks at least 6-months pregnant. Congrats to Kylie and Travis! Kylie Jenner
Photo by @kyliesnapchat via Instagram
Kylie Jenner - Kylie is stunning in this white mini dress. The mama-to-be kicked off NYFW at the Dundas x Revolve show wearinf leather dress and matching trench out. This is the first outing since announcing her pregnancy. She is flawless! Kylie Jenner
Melanie Fiona - Melanie Fiona is in pregnancy bliss. The R&B singer is expecting her 2nd child with her husband, Jarred Cotter and she is glowing. The mama-to-be is wearing a pink bikini while enjoying her holiday weekend with her family. She shared a series of photos while in Palm Springs with a caption that read: "Really cherishing these moments where it’s still just the 3 of us. It’s easy to get caught up in the preparation and excitement of a new baby coming, and forget to honor the magic of the way things have been. For me, it’s a process of cherishing and grieving, because I know that soon, it will never be this way again. It will be different. It will be expansive. The love will continue to grow, and with that, will come new beautiful memories to be made." Aww, congrats Melanie and her hubby! Melanie Fiona
Photo by @melaniefiona via Instagram
Debra Joy Winans - Debra Joy Winans is glowing as she celebrates her 38th birthday. The actress is expecting her first child with her husband, TJ Williams and the lovely couple celebrated their baby shower hosted by friends. The beautiful mom to be wore a brown dress with a white blazer. She shared a photo to Instagram documenting the joyous moment. Her caption read: "HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO ME🥳🥳🥳 Praise God for another year of abundant life and love💗💗💗 This picture makes me happy because this is the last birthday I will have without our incoming bundle of joy! Every birthday after will be with my husband AND my son🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰 I am blessed and highly favored and I thank God for what He has done and continues to do in my life! Also, to my BBF…HAPPIEST OF BIRTHDAYS 💗💗💗 Happy Labor Day😘😘😘😘." Congrats to the mother-to-be! Debra Joy-Winans
Photo by @deborahjoywinans via Instagram
Kyra Epps - Over the weekend, Kyra Epps snapped these adorable Instagram photos showing her growing baby bump. In the images, the TV Executove rocks a bright floral outfit. So cute! We are wishing Kyra and Mike Epps well as they wait on the arrival of their 2nd child. Kyra Epps
Photo by @kyraepps via Instagram
Cardi B - Cardi B is giving fans a glimpse into her pregnancy life! After announcing she’s expecting baby no. 2 with husband Offset during the BET Awards, the soon-to-be mom left fans swooning when she posted a sweet Instagram video showing her baby kicking in her belly. Watch the video posted on her IG stories. Cardi B (reposted by @cardistories)
Photo by @cardistories via Instagram
Adiz 'Bambi’ Benson - Lil Scrappy could not stop gushing over his pregnant wife during their couple’s vacation. In an adorable Instagram video, the proud father-to-be celebrated his wife’s beauty as she showed off her growing baby bump in a black bikini. “You beautiful, Bam," the rapper proclaimed. Such a sweet moment! Watch the video here. Adiz 'Bambi’ Benson
Sydel Curry-Lee - Steph and Seth Curry's baby sister is all grown up! The model and social media influencer is expecting her first child with NBA player husband, Damion Lee. The lovely couple made their announcement via Instagram which read: "Our God real. Baby Lee coming at you November 2021! 🖤🙌🏽." Aww, congrats to the Curry-Lee family! Sydel Curry-Lee
Photo by @sydelcurrylee via Instagram
Alyssa Scott - It looks like Nick Cannon will soon be welcoming his 7th baby! On Father’s Day weekend, Wild N’ Out model Alyssa Scott posted this heartwarming photo on her Instagram Story showing what appears to be a a shirtless Cannon caressing her growing baby bump. “Celebrating you today,” she captioned the beachside image. At this time, Cannon has yet to confirm the news. Reposted by @kultur.d (Orginally In @itsalyssaemm‘s IG Story)
Photo by @kultur.d via Instagram
Erica Mena - Erica Mena showcased her pregnant belly in a gorgeous pink cut-out sporty dress. The mama-to-be is glowing with flawless makeup and hair styled to perfection. We're glad she is having a happy and healthy pregnancy. Erica Mena
Photo by @iamerica_mena via Instagram
Kirby Bumpus - Over the weekend, soon-to-be-grandma Gayle King was all smiles as she cradled her daughter Kirby Bumpus’ growing baby bump! “FIRST GRANDCHILD on the way,” the CBS This Morning co-host excitedly captioned the photo on Instagram. Congratulations to the growing family! Gayle King reposted by @blackinstalove_
Photo by @blackinstalove_ via Instagram
Adiz 'Bambi' Benson - Bambi is a whole mood. The Love & Hip Hop Atlanta star recently shared a photo to Instagram serving in a cut-out black dress. The Mama-to-be looked gorgeous with her blonde tresses and dress to show off her growing baby bump. Pregnancy looks good on her! @AdizBam
Tanice Amira and Jojo Simmons - Aww, Growing Up Hip Hop Star, Jojo Simmons and his wife Tanica Amira are having a boy! After revealing that they were expecting their 2nd child with a beautiful photo shoot, they recently shared that they are expecting a boy! "The legacy continues...💙 #ItsABoy," rerad Jojo's caption followed by a photo of him and his dad. Aww, congrats to the lovely couple. JoJo Simmons
Photo by @tanice___amira via Instagram
Kyra Epps - Aww, congratulations to Mike Epps and his beautiful wife, Kyra. The couple both shared a gorgeous photo to Instagram with Kyra cradling her growing baby bump. "God bless My beautiful wife 💝we prayin 4 a son 🙏🏽🤞🏽," read Mike's caption. While his wife wrote, "Feeling so blessed!" We're not sure how far along she is, but we are wishing them a happy and healthy pregnancy. Kyra Epps
Photo by @kyraepps via Instagram
Erica Mena - “Big Mama,” Erica Mena playfully captioned this Instagram photo flaunting her growing baby bump in an orange two-piece bikini. Looking good, mami! Erica Mena
Photo by @iamerica_mena via Instagram
Eudoxie - Eudoxie showcased her pregnant belly in a gorgeous orange bikini while babymooning on the beach. Cheers to self-care! Eudoxie
Photo by @eudoxie via Instagram
Taina Williams - Pregnancy looks good on Taina Williams. The mama-to-be recently shared a series of photos to Instagram modeling a lingerie bodysuit by Gucci. She was glowing while gearing up to give birth to her baby boy. Congrats to Taina and G Herbo! (Photo by: @mr_guerra) @Taina Williams
Photo by @latainax3 via Instagram
Erica Mena - Erica Mena is expecting her third child and is looking flawless. The reality TV star recently shared a pic to Instagram showing off her growing baby bump with a caption that reads: "The easiest fastest pregnancy in history ☺️ You will hear all about very soon. " We can't wait for her to let us in on what she's been up to. Congrats again to Erica and Safaree! @ Erica Mena
Photo by @iamerica_mena via Instagram
Erica Mena - Erica Mena proudly announced she’s expecting baby no. 2 with her husband, Safaree Samuels. “I hope y’all don’t mind getting all this belly this summer,” the Love and Hip Hop reality star captioned a bikini photo posted on Instagram. In the image, the mother of three looks carefree and living her best life as she shows off her growing baby bump. So exciting! Join us in congratulating the Samuels family! Erica Mena
Photo by @iamerica_mena via Instagram
Tanice Amira and Jojo Simmons - Growing Up Hip Hop star Jojo Simmons and his beautiful wife, Tanice Amira are expecting their 2nd child. The lovely couple shared beautiful pics from their maternity shoot. The reality TV stars share a daughter, however hasn'r confirmed the sex of their unborn child. "Baby # 2 🕊," read Jojo's caption. the gorgeous pics were shot by @mr_guerra." Congrats! @ JoJoSimmons
Photo by @jojo_simmons via Instagram
Adiz 'Bambi' Benson - Over the holiday weekend, Bambi Benson snapped these adorable Instagram photos showing her growing baby bump. In the images, the Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta star rocks a bright pink jumpsuit set from her fashion collection, House Of Shimmer. So cute! Well wishes to Scrappy and his wife as they await the arrival of baby no. 3. Adiz 'Bambi' Benson
Christina Milian - Christina Milian is 9-months pregnant and serving up hotness! The mama-to-be shared a pic to Instagram wearing a fitted leopard dress and looking flawless. "Peggy Bundy 2.0 ✨ Queen of the Housewives..," read her caption. Christina's makeup is flawless and hair is laid. We are loving her look! Christina Milian
Photo by @christinamilian via Instagram
Crystal Smith - Aww, Crystal Smith and Neyo are expecting their third child together. Crystal recently shared a series of beautiful maternity pics to Instagram and we are loving it! "Woman phenomenally 💜," read her caption as she posed in a white and metallic swimsuit for her beach front photos. Congratulations to the lovely couple. Crystal Smith
Photo by @itscrystalsmith via Instagram
Katrina Jackson ("Kat Tat") - Baby on board! Katrina Jackson, also known as Kat Tat, recently shared news of her pregnancy via Instagram. Over the weekend, the former Black Ink Crew Chicago star posted an adorable maternity photo showing off her growing baby bump. According to The Shade Room, the famous tattoo artist and her NFL player boyfriend, Jamie Collins, are expecting their first child together. Join us in congratulating the two! Katrina Jackson
Photo by @kattatgirl via Instagram
Tetona Jackson and Tequan Richmond - BET Boomerang stars Tetona Jackson and Tequan Richmond turned to social media to announce that they are expecting their first child together. The lovebirds happily shared the news via their Instagram accounts. Along with posting photos from their couple’s maternity shoot, the pair also revealed their unborn child’s name, Harlie Giselle Richmond. At this time, the gender of the baby has yet to be revealed. Congratulations to the soon-to-be parents! Tetona Jackson/Hailley Howard
Photo by @itstetonajackson via Instagram
Ashley Darby - Real Housewives Of Potomac star, Ashley Darby is expecting her 2nd son with her husband Michael. She shared her excitement to Instagram with a gorgeous maternity shoot. "To say I’m on Cloud 9 would be an understatement of epic proportions 🥰," read Ashley's caption. Her fans are super excited for her and Michael. Congrats to Ashley on her growing family! Ashley Darby
Photo by @ashleyboalchdarby via Instagram
Leslie Odom, Jr. and Nicolette Robinson - Leslie Odom, Jr. and his actress wife Nicolette Robinson seemed to be in good spirits as they snapped a few photos in preparation for the 2021 Golden Globe Awards. Quite noticeably, the dapper actor styled in a tailored Valentino ensemble, while his stylish spouse styled a bright yellow maxi dress that perfectly accentuated her growing baby bump. FYI: This makes baby no. 2 for the loving couple. Congratulations to the happy family!
Taina Williams - Pregnancy looks good on Taina Williams. The mama-to-be recently shared a series of photos to Instagram modeling a crop top and matching pants by Fashion Nova. She was glowing while enjoying an intimate date night with her rapper boyfriend, G Herbo. Taina Williams
Photo by @latainax3 via Instagram
Summer Walker - Summer Walker gave fans a glimpse of her growing baby bump in her recent Instagram photo. Make-up free and serving in a pink fitted dress, the expecting mom seemed to be in good spirits. “Bare face lounging around,” read her caption. Summer is glowing! Summer Walker
Photo by @officialbck via Instagram
Taina Williams - Taina is well into her 2nd trimester and sis is glowing. The 23-year-old influencer posted a photo to Instagram modeling Savage x Fenty lingerie. She looks gorgeous in this black sheer set. Is it a boy or a girl? Taina Williams
Photo by @latainax3 via Instagram
