Pregnancy Glow!: Eve Celebrates Her Birthday In The English Countryside And Fans Are Loving Her Maternity Fashion

Falynn Pina - Real Housewives Of Atlanta's Falynn Pina is pregnant, and she shared the baby news via a 15-minute YouTube video! With her boyfriend Jaylan Banks by her side, the mother-of-three announced that they are expecting their first child together. "We're adding another little one to the crazy bunch. It is Jaylen's first baby, so welcome aboard,” she playfully shared. Check out this screenshot from a Q+A video she posted to display her growing baby bump! At this time, it is unclear how many months the expectant mom is. Falynn Pina / Youtube
Leslie Odom, Jr. and Nicolette Robinson - Leslie Odom, Jr. and his actress wife Nicolette Robinson seemed to be in good spirits as they snapped a few photos in preparation for the 2021 Golden Globe Awards. Quite noticeably, the dapper actor styled in a tailored Valentino ensemble, while his stylish spouse styled a bright yellow maxi dress that perfectly accentuated her growing baby bump. FYI: This makes baby no. 2 for the loving couple. Congratulations to the happy family!