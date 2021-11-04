Third Trimester!: Kash Doll Shares New Photos Of Her Growing Baby Bump While On Vacation In The Bahamas

56 / 167 Keyshia Ka'Oir - Keyshia Ka'Oir's baby bump is growing and she is glowing. After announcing that she and Gucci are execpting their first child together, the mama-to-be posted a series of photos wearing a sexy lingerie set with a pair of YSL pumps. Her caption read: "Never mind us, we just taking pics!" We are loving these pics! Keyshia Ka'Oir Photo by @keyshiakao