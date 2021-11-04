Third Trimester!: Kash Doll Shares New Photos Of Her Growing Baby Bump While On Vacation In The Bahamas

1 / 167
Kash Doll is glowing in her latest photo! The mama-to-be shared a pic of her growing belly with a caption that read: "So yea I’m in my third trimester so things are getting a lil interesting! But we are blessed and grateful for everyone’s positive messages 🧸." Aww, congrats again to Kash Doll!
Photo by @kashdoll via Instagram
Sydel Curry-Lee - Sydel Curry-Lee is living her best life as a soon-to-be mommy! The 26-year-old beauty proudly showed off her growing baby bump in a new behind-the-scenes photo from her maternity photoshoot. “So sexy, it hurts,” she playfully captioned the image dressed in a frilly ensemble. So adorbs! Sydel Curry-Lee
Photo by @sydelcurrylee via Instagram
Charmaine Bey - Charmaine Bey is glowing! The Black In Crew star shared an updated photo of her growing baby bump and she looks gorgeous. Charmaine Bey
Photo by @charmainebey via Instagram
T'yanna Dream Wallace - T'yanna Dream Wallace is expecting her first child! Last month, photos from the 28-year-old’s baby shower surfaced on Instagram, and we couldn’t be more excited for The Notorious B.I.G.'s daughter, who is expecting a baby girl with her boyfriend. Just look at that baby bump! The mom-to-be seemed to be in good spirits when she snapped this photo with rapper Lil' Cease, who attended the all pink event. So sweet. Lil Cease
Photo by @lilcease via Instagram
Charmaine Bey - Charmaine Bey and her husband Neek Bey are expecting baby no. 2! The Black Ink Crew: Chicago star broke the news with adorable family photos on Instagram. “Soon to be family of FOUR! #TheBeys are 5 months pregnant and counting,” the excited mom-to-be captioned the images. Congratulations to the pair who welcomed their first child, Nola Glenda Bey, in March 2020. Find out the baby’s gender, here! Charmaine Bey
Photo by @charmainebey via Instagram
Kash Doll - Kash Doll debuted her growing baby bump at the premeire of 'BMF' the new "Star's" show she's starring in. The Detroit rapper was glowing on the red carpet in a chic black dress with flawless makeup. She is glowing! Kash Doll
Photo by @thejasminebrand via Instagram
Rotimi And His Fiancée Vanessa Mdee - Since Rotimi and his fiancée Vanessa Mdee announced they are expecting their first child together, fans have been eagerly awaiting the arrival of “Baby Buttascotch.” Over the weekend, the soon-to-be parents counted down to their son’s grand debut with a lovely baby shower that featured sweet treats and adorable teddy bear decor. While there are not many photos available from the event, the Power actor shared a few snapshots from the intimate party, including this adorable photo showing love to his unborn child. So sweet! Rotimi
Photo by @rotimi via Instagram
Kylie Jenner - Kylie Jenner is moving and grooving in the NYC streets. The beauty mogul attended the Laquan Smith fashion show last night, rocking a sheer black one-piecde from his newest collection. We're not sure how far along she is, but she looks at least 6-months pregnant. Congrats to Kylie and Travis! Kylie Jenner
Photo by @kyliesnapchat via Instagram
Kylie Jenner - Kylie is stunning in this white mini dress. The mama-to-be kicked off NYFW at the Dundas x Revolve show wearinf leather dress and matching trench out. This is the first outing since announcing her pregnancy. She is flawless! Kylie Jenner
Photo by @kyliejenner via Instagram
Melanie Fiona - Melanie Fiona is in pregnancy bliss. The R&B singer is expecting her 2nd child with her husband, Jarred Cotter and she is glowing. The mama-to-be is wearing a pink bikini while enjoying her holiday weekend with her family. She shared a series of photos while in Palm Springs with a caption that read: "Really cherishing these moments where it’s still just the 3 of us. It’s easy to get caught up in the preparation and excitement of a new baby coming, and forget to honor the magic of the way things have been. For me, it’s a process of cherishing and grieving, because I know that soon, it will never be this way again. It will be different. It will be expansive. The love will continue to grow, and with that, will come new beautiful memories to be made." Aww, congrats Melanie and her hubby! Melanie Fiona
Photo by @melaniefiona via Instagram
Debra Joy Winans - Debra Joy Winans is glowing as she celebrates her 38th birthday. The actress is expecting her first child with her husband, TJ Williams and the lovely couple celebrated their baby shower hosted by friends. The beautiful mom to be wore a brown dress with a white blazer. She shared a photo to Instagram documenting the joyous moment. Her caption read: "HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO ME🥳🥳🥳 Praise God for another year of abundant life and love💗💗💗 This picture makes me happy because this is the last birthday I will have without our incoming bundle of joy! Every birthday after will be with my husband AND my son🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰 I am blessed and highly favored and I thank God for what He has done and continues to do in my life! Also, to my BBF…HAPPIEST OF BIRTHDAYS 💗💗💗 Happy Labor Day😘😘😘😘." Congrats to the mother-to-be! Debra Joy-Winans
Photo by @deborahjoywinans via Instagram
Falynn Pina - Real Housewives Of Atlanta's Falynn Pina is pregnant, and she shared the baby news via a 15-minute YouTube video! With her boyfriend Jaylan Banks by her side, the mother-of-three announced that they are expecting their first child together. "We're adding another little one to the crazy bunch. It is Jaylen's first baby, so welcome aboard,” she playfully shared. Check out this screenshot from a Q+A video she posted to display her growing baby bump! At this time, it is unclear how many months the expectant mom is. Falynn Pina / Youtube
13 / 167
Kyra Epps - Over the weekend, Kyra Epps snapped these adorable Instagram photos showing her growing baby bump. In the images, the TV Executove rocks a bright floral outfit. So cute! We are wishing Kyra and Mike Epps well as they wait on the arrival of their 2nd child. Kyra Epps
Photo by @kyraepps via Instagram
Cardi B - Cardi B is giving fans a glimpse into her pregnancy life! After announcing she’s expecting baby no. 2 with husband Offset during the BET Awards, the soon-to-be mom left fans swooning when she posted a sweet Instagram video showing her baby kicking in her belly. Watch the video posted on her IG stories. Cardi B (reposted by @cardistories)
Photo by @cardistories via Instagram
Adiz 'Bambi’ Benson - Lil Scrappy could not stop gushing over his pregnant wife during their couple’s vacation. In an adorable Instagram video, the proud father-to-be celebrated his wife’s beauty as she showed off her growing baby bump in a black bikini. “You beautiful, Bam," the rapper proclaimed. Such a sweet moment! Watch the video here. Adiz 'Bambi’ Benson
Photo by @adizthebam via Instagram
Sydel Curry-Lee - Steph and Seth Curry's baby sister is all grown up! The model and social media influencer is expecting her first child with NBA player husband, Damion Lee. The lovely couple made their announcement via Instagram which read: "Our God real. Baby Lee coming at you November 2021! 🖤🙌🏽." Aww, congrats to the Curry-Lee family! Sydel Curry-Lee
Photo by @sydelcurrylee via Instagram
Alyssa Scott - It looks like Nick Cannon will soon be welcoming his 7th baby! On Father’s Day weekend, Wild N’ Out model Alyssa Scott posted this heartwarming photo on her Instagram Story showing what appears to be a a shirtless Cannon caressing her growing baby bump. “Celebrating you today,” she captioned the beachside image. At this time, Cannon has yet to confirm the news. Reposted by @kultur.d (Orginally In @itsalyssaemm‘s IG Story)
Photo by @kultur.d via Instagram
Erica Mena - Erica Mena showcased her pregnant belly in a gorgeous pink cut-out sporty dress. The mama-to-be is glowing with flawless makeup and hair styled to perfection. We're glad she is having a happy and healthy pregnancy. Erica Mena
Photo by @iamerica_mena via Instagram
Kirby Bumpus - Over the weekend, soon-to-be-grandma Gayle King was all smiles as she cradled her daughter Kirby Bumpus’ growing baby bump! “FIRST GRANDCHILD on the way,” the CBS This Morning co-host excitedly captioned the photo on Instagram. Congratulations to the growing family! Gayle King reposted by @blackinstalove_
Photo by @blackinstalove_ via Instagram
Adiz 'Bambi' Benson - Bambi is a whole mood. The Love & Hip Hop Atlanta star recently shared a photo to Instagram serving in a cut-out black dress. The Mama-to-be looked gorgeous with her blonde tresses and dress to show off her growing baby bump. Pregnancy looks good on her! @AdizBam
Photo by @adizthebam via Instagram
Tanice Amira and Jojo Simmons - Aww, Growing Up Hip Hop Star, Jojo Simmons and his wife Tanica Amira are having a boy! After revealing that they were expecting their 2nd child with a beautiful photo shoot, they recently shared that they are expecting a boy! "The legacy continues...💙 #ItsABoy," rerad Jojo's caption followed by a photo of him and his dad. Aww, congrats to the lovely couple. JoJo Simmons
Photo by @tanice___amira via Instagram
Kyra Epps - Aww, congratulations to Mike Epps and his beautiful wife, Kyra. The couple both shared a gorgeous photo to Instagram with Kyra cradling her growing baby bump. "God bless My beautiful wife 💝we prayin 4 a son 🙏🏽🤞🏽," read Mike's caption. While his wife wrote, "Feeling so blessed!" We're not sure how far along she is, but we are wishing them a happy and healthy pregnancy. Kyra Epps
Photo by @kyraepps via Instagram
Erica Mena - “Big Mama,” Erica Mena playfully captioned this Instagram photo flaunting her growing baby bump in an orange two-piece bikini. Looking good, mami! Erica Mena
Photo by @iamerica_mena via Instagram
Eudoxie - Eudoxie showcased her pregnant belly in a gorgeous orange bikini while babymooning on the beach. Cheers to self-care! Eudoxie
Photo by @eudoxie via Instagram
Taina Williams - Pregnancy looks good on Taina Williams. The mama-to-be recently shared a series of photos to Instagram modeling a lingerie bodysuit by Gucci. She was glowing while gearing up to give birth to her baby boy. Congrats to Taina and G Herbo! (Photo by: @mr_guerra) @Taina Williams
Photo by @latainax3 via Instagram
Erica Mena - Erica Mena is expecting her third child and is looking flawless. The reality TV star recently shared a pic to Instagram showing off her growing baby bump with a caption that reads: "The easiest fastest pregnancy in history ☺️ You will hear all about very soon. " We can't wait for her to let us in on what she's been up to. Congrats again to Erica and Safaree! @ Erica Mena
Photo by @iamerica_mena via Instagram
Erica Mena - Erica Mena proudly announced she’s expecting baby no. 2 with her husband, Safaree Samuels. “I hope y’all don’t mind getting all this belly this summer,” the Love and Hip Hop reality star captioned a bikini photo posted on Instagram. In the image, the mother of three looks carefree and living her best life as she shows off her growing baby bump. So exciting! Join us in congratulating the Samuels family! Erica Mena
Photo by @iamerica_mena via Instagram
Tanice Amira and Jojo Simmons - Growing Up Hip Hop star Jojo Simmons and his beautiful wife, Tanice Amira are expecting their 2nd child. The lovely couple shared beautiful pics from their maternity shoot. The reality TV stars share a daughter, however hasn'r confirmed the sex of their unborn child. "Baby # 2 🕊," read Jojo's caption. the gorgeous pics were shot by @mr_guerra." Congrats! @ JoJoSimmons
Photo by @jojo_simmons via Instagram
Adiz 'Bambi' Benson - Over the holiday weekend, Bambi Benson snapped these adorable Instagram photos showing her growing baby bump. In the images, the Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta star rocks a bright pink jumpsuit set from her fashion collection, House Of Shimmer. So cute! Well wishes to Scrappy and his wife as they await the arrival of baby no. 3. Adiz 'Bambi' Benson
Photo by @adizthebam via Instagram
Christina Milian - Christina Milian is 9-months pregnant and serving up hotness! The mama-to-be shared a pic to Instagram wearing a fitted leopard dress and looking flawless. "Peggy Bundy 2.0 ✨ Queen of the Housewives..," read her caption. Christina's makeup is flawless and hair is laid. We are loving her look! Christina Milian
Photo by @christinamilian via Instagram
Crystal Smith - Aww, Crystal Smith and Neyo are expecting their third child together. Crystal recently shared a series of beautiful maternity pics to Instagram and we are loving it! "Woman phenomenally 💜," read her caption as she posed in a white and metallic swimsuit for her beach front photos. Congratulations to the lovely couple. Crystal Smith
Photo by @itscrystalsmith via Instagram
Katrina Jackson ("Kat Tat") - Baby on board! Katrina Jackson, also known as Kat Tat, recently shared news of her pregnancy via Instagram. Over the weekend, the former Black Ink Crew Chicago star posted an adorable maternity photo showing off her growing baby bump. According to The Shade Room, the famous tattoo artist and her NFL player boyfriend, Jamie Collins, are expecting their first child together. Join us in congratulating the two! Katrina Jackson
Photo by @kattatgirl via Instagram
Tetona Jackson and Tequan Richmond - BET Boomerang stars Tetona Jackson and Tequan Richmond turned to social media to announce that they are expecting their first child together. The lovebirds happily shared the news via their Instagram accounts. Along with posting photos from their couple’s maternity shoot, the pair also revealed their unborn child’s name, Harlie Giselle Richmond. At this time, the gender of the baby has yet to be revealed. Congratulations to the soon-to-be parents! Tetona Jackson/Hailley Howard
Photo by @itstetonajackson via Instagram
Ashley Darby - Real Housewives Of Potomac star, Ashley Darby is expecting her 2nd son with her husband Michael. She shared her excitement to Instagram with a gorgeous maternity shoot. "To say I’m on Cloud 9 would be an understatement of epic proportions 🥰," read Ashley's caption. Her fans are super excited for her and Michael. Congrats to Ashley on her growing family! Ashley Darby
Photo by @ashleyboalchdarby via Instagram
Leslie Odom, Jr. and Nicolette Robinson - Leslie Odom, Jr. and his actress wife Nicolette Robinson seemed to be in good spirits as they snapped a few photos in preparation for the 2021 Golden Globe Awards. Quite noticeably, the dapper actor styled in a tailored Valentino ensemble, while his stylish spouse styled a bright yellow maxi dress that perfectly accentuated her growing baby bump. FYI: This makes baby no. 2 for the loving couple. Congratulations to the happy family!
36 / 167
Taina Williams - Pregnancy looks good on Taina Williams. The mama-to-be recently shared a series of photos to Instagram modeling a crop top and matching pants by Fashion Nova. She was glowing while enjoying an intimate date night with her rapper boyfriend, G Herbo. Taina Williams
Photo by @latainax3 via Instagram
Summer Walker - Summer Walker gave fans a glimpse of her growing baby bump in her recent Instagram photo. Make-up free and serving in a pink fitted dress, the expecting mom seemed to be in good spirits. “Bare face lounging around,” read her caption. Summer is glowing! Summer Walker
Photo by @officialbck via Instagram
Taina Williams - Taina is well into her 2nd trimester and sis is glowing. The 23-year-old influencer posted a photo to Instagram modeling Savage x Fenty lingerie. She looks gorgeous in this black sheer set. Is it a boy or a girl? Taina Williams
Photo by @latainax3 via Instagram
PreMadonna - It's a girl! PreMadonna annnounced the gender of her baby with a gorgeous photo. Pre looking stunning in a white and silver dress while holding a cute pair of white studded baby booties. Her caption read: "ITS A GIRL💕💕💕💕DID U GUESS RIGHT OR WRONG😛💕🙈💕💕??? Let me know ?? Hair @kellonderyck makeup 💄 📷 @kendrickkenbeauty." Congrats to Pre and her hubby! PreMadonna
Photo by @premadonna87 via Instagram
Christina Milian - Christina Milian is pregnant with her third child by her beau, Matt Pokara. The mom-to-be is glowing in this tiny snake print bikini while vacationing in Mauritius. "This is life ✨🌊," read her caption. Congratulations to Christina! Christina Milian
Photo by @christinamilian via Instagram
Taina Williams - Taina Williams and rapper boyfriend, G Herbo revealed to fans that they are expecting their first child together. The couple recently posted a gorgeous photo while on a beach cradling her growing baby bump. We're not sure how far along Taina is, but it seems as though she is well into her 2nd trimester. Congrats again to the lovely couple! Taina Williams
Photo by @nolimitherbo via Instagram
Keyshia Ka'oir - Keyshia Ka'oir may have the most interesting maternity photos, yet. Recently, the beauty entrepreneur—expecting her first child with husband and rapper Gucci Mane—put her growing baby bump on full display in a white lacy dress. Surrounded by eye-catching tropical scenery, Keyshia created a magical moment by posing with a majestic white horse. Stunning! Keyshia Ka'oir
Photo by @keyshiakaoir via Instagram
Christina Milian - Christina Milian and Matt Pokora are expecting their second child together. The 39-year-old singer revealed the news to her 6.4M Instagram followers on Dec 10. Standing on the beach, Christina shared this photo of her boyfriend knelt down kissing her baby bump. We’re so happy for the couple, congratulations! This makes baby no. 3 for Christina, who shares a daughter with rapper The-Dream. Christina Milian
Photo by @christinamilian via Instagram
Nicki Minaj - Nicki Minaj posted a photo to Instagram recently and the barbs are loving it. She is dropping her new music video featuring NBA Young Boy and posted a throwback photo with her pregnant belly on full display. Nicki wore a County Of Milan neon green crop top and shorts set, neon Iceberg jacket and $5K metallic Balenciaga boots. Nicki Minaj
Photo by @nickiminaj via Instagram
Zonnique Pullins - Zonnique Pullins gave fans a glimpse of her growing baby bump in her recent Instagram photo. Make-up free and lounging in a sweatshirt, the expecting mom seemed to be in good spirits. “Bare face lounging around,” read her caption. Zonnique is glowing! Zonnique Pullins
Photo by @zonniquejailee via Instagram
Kelly Rowland - Kelly Rowland is 6 months pregnant! Sheesh, where has the time gone? That’s probably what the 39-year-old singer was thinking when she posted this video on Instagram showing her growing baby bump. “6 MONTHS ALREADY!! This time passed SO FAST!!! I’m enjoying every moment,” she captioned her post on Tuesday (Oct. 20). FYI: This makes baby no. 2 for Kelly and her husband Tim Weatherspoon. Kelly Rowland
Photo by @kellyrowland via Instagram
Keyshia Ka'Oir - Keyshia Ka'Oir gave fans a glimpse of her growing baby bump in her recent Instagram photo. Wearing a Black and red two-piece ensemble by Burberry ($1200), the expecting mom seemed to be in good spirits as she posed for a pic sitting on her hubby's Ferrari. “Wow my wife fine,” Gucci Mane, commented on the photo.Showcasing her pregnancy glow, the business mogul completed her outfit with diamond hoop earrings, high heel boots, and a beat face. Looking good, mama! Keyshia Ka'oir
Photo by @keyshiakaoir via Instagram
Keyshia Ka'oir - Who says that you can’t be a foxy mama while carrying your bundle of joy? Not Keyshia Ka’oir! The makeup guru and style icon recently showed her Instagram followers that she is still smoking hot while wearing fiery red from head to toe. Take note of the icy diamond necklaces keeping her cool. Well played! Keyshia Ka'oir
Photo by @keyshiakaoir via Instagram
Fabolous and Emily B - Rapper Fabolous and Emily B are expecting baby no. 3, and they announced it with an adorable couple’s photo! “Plant a seed.. Water it.. Watch it grow,” Emily captioned a series of baby bump images taken by photographer Stanley Babb. Surrounded by floral décor by Priceless Event Planning, the maternity photoshoot that doubled as a “Baby In Bloom Brunch” definitely caught our attention. The couple even had a custom cake by BCakeNY in the background!FYI: Emily, 39, and Fabolous, 42, have two sons together— Johan and Jonas. Emily also has a daughter named Taina from a previous relationship. Stanley Babb/Emily B
Photo by @emilyb_ via Instagram
Zonnique Pullins - Zonnique Pullins is making pregnancy look effortless as she catches some sun sporting a tie-dye Shirt, jean cut-off shorts, and sneakers. This mama is glowing! "Just waiting for me a** to get bigger 🥴," the mommy-to-be captioned in her Instagram post. Zonnique Pullins
Photo by @zonniquejailee via Instagram
Eniko Hart - Eniko Hart is enjoying the last few weeks of her pregnancy before her baby girl arrives. She looked stunning wearing a pink midi skirt worn as a strapless dress ($42) by Naked Wardrobe from the Baby Mama collection. Her Instagram caption read: "I want to get out dress up and enjoy my last few weeks with her in my belly as much as i can. The joys of little girls, ahhh i can’t wait! I love her soooo much already! 👑" Eniko Hart
Photo by @enikohart via Instagram
Keyshia Ka'Oir and Gucci Mane - Keyshia Ka'Oir is glowing with her growing baby bump. Mrs. Davis has been posing for looks, showing off her pregnancy, and we are here for it. Keyshia posed in a sheer, black leotard by LaQuan Smith while carrying a custom Birkin bag embellished with swarovski crystals. "W just happy that's all," read her caption. Keep those photos coming! Keyshia Ka'Oir
Photo by @keyshiakaoir via Instagram
Keyshia Ka'oir - Keyshia Ka'oir and her husband Gucci Mane are counting down to the day they get to meet their bundle of joy. Styled in a sparkly beaded champagne-colored gown, the 35-year-old looked amazing as she showed off her growing baby bump with a smile.“We can’t wait to meet u Baby,” the proud mom-to-be captioned the stunning black tie maternity photo. Aw! Keyshia Ka'Oir
Photo by @keyshiakaoir via Instagram
Khadijah Haqq-McCray - Khadijah's family is expanding. The actress and reality star announced the news with a positive pregnancy test via Instagram. Khadijah and her husband, Bobby McCray share two small children together and a teenage son, from a previous relationship. "I'm pregnant!!! I couldn’t wait to share that my family is growing and we will soon welcome a new baby in our home," read her Instagram caption. Congrats to the lovely couple. Khadijah Haqq-McCray
Photo by @foreverkhadijah via Instagram
Keyshia Ka'Oir - Keyshia Ka'Oir is pregnant and still getting these looks in. The mama-to-be posted a photo wearing a rainbow print bikini. Her is laid and makeup is beat. Pregnancy is looking good on her! Keyshia Ka'Oir
Photo by @keyshiakaoir via Instagram
Keyshia Ka'Oir - Keyshia Ka'Oir's baby bump is growing and she is glowing. After announcing that she and Gucci are execpting their first child together, the mama-to-be posted a series of photos wearing a sexy lingerie set with a pair of YSL pumps. Her caption read: "Never mind us, we just taking pics!" We are loving these pics! Keyshia Ka'Oir
Photo by @keyshiakao