Top Celebrity Couple Moments Of 2021: The Best Vacays, The Sexiest Moments Of PDA, And More!

Lori Harvey x Michael B. Jordan

Since Lori Harvey and Michael B. Jordan became a couple, the two have given us a look at their lavish vacations where they looked very good side by side.

JT x Lil Uzi Vert

Lil Uzi Vert went all out for JT’s 29th birthday! The “Demon High” rapper shut down Nickelodeon Studios Park for the City Girl to enjoy, as well as gifting her a brand new McLaren and an intimate dinner.

Jordyn Woods x Karl-Anthony Towns

Jordyn Woods and Karl-Anthony Towns’ bustling love has been on display in the form of meaningful gestures, vacations, and courtside appearances. But for their birthdays, the couple showed they can do lavish gifting, too. Amongst the plethora of gifts Towns gifted Woods was an iced-out Patek watch and Woods returned the energy with a custom Louis Vuitton leather suitcase and a surprise party.

Cardi B x Offset

In June, Cardi B and Offset announced the “Up” rapper was pregnant with their second child. The baby boy was born on September 4th. In a post on Offset’s 30th birthday, Cardi praised him for being a great father.

Simone Biles x Jonathan Owens

Simone Biles and boyfriend Jonathan Owens have been having all the fun! Aside from supporting each other at sporting events and partaking in viral challenges, the couple is enjoying a little quality time jet setting all over the world.

Kourtney Kardashian x Travis Barker

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker have easily become a celebrity couple fav. The couple showcased their relationship on family outings and tropical getaways, but in October Barker popped the question on a rose-filled beach.

