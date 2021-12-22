Top Celebrity Couple Moments Of 2021: The Best Vacays, The Sexiest Moments Of PDA, And More!
We're recapping the year with love and romance!
1 / 7
Since Lori Harvey and Michael B. Jordan became a couple, the two have given us a look at their lavish vacations where they looked very good side by side.
Photo by @loriharvey via Instagram
2 / 7
Photo By (Photo by Arturo Holmes/MG21/Getty Images)
3 / 7
Lil Uzi Vert went all out for JT’s 29th birthday! The “Demon High” rapper shut down Nickelodeon Studios Park for the City Girl to enjoy, as well as gifting her a brand new McLaren and an intimate dinner.
Photo by @thegirljt via Instagram
4 / 7
Jordyn Woods and Karl-Anthony Towns’ bustling love has been on display in the form of meaningful gestures, vacations, and courtside appearances. But for their birthdays, the couple showed they can do lavish gifting, too. Amongst the plethora of gifts Towns gifted Woods was an iced-out Patek watch and Woods returned the energy with a custom Louis Vuitton leather suitcase and a surprise party.
Photo by @jordynwoods via Instagram
5 / 7
In June, Cardi B and Offset announced the “Up” rapper was pregnant with their second child. The baby boy was born on September 4th. In a post on Offset’s 30th birthday, Cardi praised him for being a great father.
Photo by @iamcardib via Instagram
ADVERTISEMENT