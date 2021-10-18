Snapback!: Cassie Gives Fans A Glimpse Of Her Perfect Abs After Getting A Non-Invasive Body Shaping Procedure

2 / 68
Kyra and Mike Epps welcomed their 2nd child together a couple of weeks ago. Kyra recently shared a perfect photo on Instagram getting candid about being a mama of two. "Few weeks postpartum. More tired than I've ever been. Madly in love with my children. Breastfeeding around the clock. Evolving into a new me and loving every bit of it." How sweet!
Bambi Richardson - Bambi Richardson wasted no time on achieving her snapback, and fans quickly took notice! Just three months after delivering her baby girl, Cali, the mother-of-three decided to share with her followers the mindset it took to get back in shape. “A ‘SnapBack’ is so much more than your physical appearance, it’s also mental,” the Love And Hip Hop reality star captioned this photo holding an avocado. “There’s absolutely nothing wrong with getting back to a healthy lifestyle after giving birth if that’s what you’re accustomed to.”We totally agree! In the same post, Bambi revealed that she’s written a “21 day diary” that shared her postpartum journey. “I’m giving you guys the actual meals I ate and routine I followed for 21 days. Pre order your copy of #21DaySnapBack today.” Bambi Richardson
Cardi B - Cardi B gave birth to her baby 2 weeks ago and she is already snatched! The rap queen recently shared a video on Instargam showing her her new hairstyle, but we couldn't notice how flat her tummy is in this black Balenciaga outfit. We are glad to see that Cardi and her baby boy are doing well. Hopefully she shares photos of him soon! Cardi B
Erica Mena - Erica Mena is putting her post-pregnancy curves on full display! Before heading to her “divorce party” over the holiday weekend, the mother-of-three showed off her sexy snapback in a sultry orange mini dress from Posh by V Boutique. We can hardly believe that it was only three months ago when the Love And Hip Hop reality star welcomed her second child, son Legend, with ex-husband Safaree. She looks amazing! Erica Mena
Taina Williams - Taina Williams gave birth to her baby boy, Essex 3-months ago and her postt baby body has already snapped back! The 23-year-old influencer shared a pic rocking a black mini skirt and crop top ahead of her date night out with her boo, G Herbo. She is looking good! Taina Williams
Taina Williams - Taina Williams joins a growing list of hotties showing off their post-pregnancy bodies! While hanging cool on a yacht in Cabo, the 23-year-old model showed off snatched curves in a two-piece bathing suit from Sel-Doval. ICYMI: The new mom welcomed her baby boy earlier this year on May 27. Now, that’s a hot mama! Taina Williams
Summer Walker - Summer Walker is 5-months post partum and looking good! The Atlanta singer recently signed on as a Savage X Fenty ambassador and sis is serving. Summer shared a photo to Instagram modeling an orange lace crop top and panties set from the brand. Ok, sis! Summer Walker
Fantasia - Just five months after giving birth to her daughter Keziah Taylor, singer Fantasia is proudly showing off her post-pregnancy curves! The mom recently shared this Instagram photo rocking a multi-toned mini dress, along with the caption: “Feeling Myself. Bounce Back.”There’s no denying that the mother-of-three looks amazing in her color-blocking look, which she paired with similarly eye-catching heels. Back in late July, Fantasia took to Instagram to show off her 15-minute cycling workout in her garage. “Yes I could go to the doctor and just do surgery but I’m the type I need a routine or all the weight will just come right back. I’m going to do this, I’m going to get this baby weight off (watch me work),” she captioned the video clip. It seems like the entertainer’s hard work is paying off. You go, girl! Fantasia
Taina Williams - Taina Williams proudly flaunted her post-pregnancy body in a curve-clinging mini dress by Maisie Wilen. Take a look at the new mom, who gave birth to her first child in May. Is she not slaying in this $940 abstract print dress? Yes, sis! And let’s not forget about her waist-length hair that is serving up looks. Snapback, mama! Taina Williams Instagram Stories (Reposted by @gher.botainaa)
Erica Mena - Erica Mena gave birth to her baby boy back on June 29th, and she is already in a bikini. The Love & Hip-Hop star shared a pic to Instagram wearing a tiny gold metallic bikini showing off her perfect body, stretch marks and all. "Fumbling the bag don’t always mean money. Y’all fumble valuable people too. ✌🏽& ♥️," read her caption. Fans can't help but believe that she is talking about her estranged husband, Safaree. Nonetheless, sis is looking good! Erica Mena
Princess Love - Princess Love made her modeling debut during Miami Swim week. The mother of two strutted down the runway for the Adam Saks show. "Had so much fun closing the show for the amazing @adamsaaks 💫 #MiamiSwimWeek," read her caption. Princess wore a sexy black cut-out swimsuit with her hair pulled up and curled. We are loving how the sexy mama is serving! Princess Love
Eva Marcille - Eva is raising the temperature on social media—and fans are in serious need of water after drooling over her latest photo. Recently, the actress and model shared a series of pics in Instagram wearing a tiny bikini and she is looking good! The mother-of-three is having fun in the sun while on vacation in the Bahamas. She is glowing! Eva Marcille
Crystal Smith - Crystal Smith gave birth a little over a week ago, and she’s already rocking a flat tummy! On Friday, the mother-of-three proudly showed off her postpartum body after welcoming her daughter Isabella Rose Smith on June 25. “Snap back loading…..7 days postpartum,” the new mom captioned her mini Instagram clip that showed off her tiny waistline while wearing black underwear. Looking good, mama! Baby Isabella is also the daughter of singer Ne-Yo. Crystal Smith
15 / 68
Jodi Turner-Smith - Actress Jodie Turner-Smith attends the Los Angeles special screening Of "Zola" and she looked stunning. The new mom wore a yellow Gucci lace up gown with Gucci accessories to match. She was quite a vision with her hair styled in bantu knots and her flawless skin glowing. Gorgeous!
Kelly Rowland - Kelly Rowland is serving up sexy! Five months postpartum, the “Coffee” songstress shared this sultry poolside photo showing off her incredible snapback. Wearing a black swimsuit with flirtatious cutouts, she looked absolutely radiant.ICYMI: The 40-year-old singer welcomed her second child with her husband, Tim Weatherspoon back in January of this year. Kelly Rowland
Ciara - After announcing she met her post-pregnancy weight loss goals with WW, Ciara took to social media to celebrate her personal milestone with sultry Instagram photos rocking a Naked Wardrobe bodysuit ($62) and a black mini-skirt. There's no question that the new mother-of-three became instant body goals—especially as she flaunted her sexy legs in these strappy Giuseppe Zanotti sandals. Looking good, mama! Ciara
Parker McKenna Posey - Parker McKenna Posey, who revealed earlier this month that she welcomed her first baby, is dropping jaws with her latest Instagram post. Bikini-clad and showing off her post-pregnancy body, the new mom looked great as she took a dip in the pool and soaked up the sun. "Didn’t realize how much I needed this!!!! So grateful for this life," the 25-year-old My Wife and Kids alum captioned the poolside video. Looking good, mama! Parker McKenna Posey
Jena Frumes - Jena Frumes gave birth to her baby boy with Jason Derulo on May 8th and has already snapped back. She shared a few photos to Instagram about her first week as a mom with a caption that rerad: "A glimpse of my first week with our healthy handsome little king 👑🥺💛 Life now has so much more meaning & I am so grateful. I’m so so so in love with this little boy he’s everything I never knew I needed👶🏽🙏🏽 05/08/2021. I love you forever @jasonderulo 😘" Aww, how sweet! And can she let us in on herr fitness secret because she has snapped back really quick! @Jena Frumes
Nicki Minaj - Nicki Minaj is sending social media into a frenzy! Breaking her brief hiatus from Instagram, the iconic rapper recently decided to bless her followers' timelines with a sexy deskside photo. Rocking countless diamonds and flirty heart-shaped pillows, the mother-of-one is giving us all the feels! Yes, sis! Nicki Minaj
Summer Walker - Summer Walker posted a series of photos to Instagram and we are speechless. She showed off her perfect curves and snatched waist just 5 weeks after giving birth to her baby girl. @ Summer Walker
LeToya Luckett - LeToya Luckett has been transparent about her weightloss journey since giving birth to her second child a couple of months ago. She shared her story along with a side-by-side photo of herself a few days post-partum and now. "WELLNESS ✨Transparent moment guys. The pic on the left is the day I got home with my son & the pic on the right is a few months later. Here we are month 3 update on my weight loss journey with @bodycompleterx 🙌🏽 I’m officially now 30 lbs down and feeling sooooo good y’all!! Their trim system is theee truth! So happy I’m starting to feel like myself again. Only 20 more pounds to go!" Congrats on her journey. She looks amazing! @LeToya Luckett
Ciara - Ciara has been in the gym and showing off her perfect natural curves.On Wednesday morning, the 35-year-old singer posted a series of smoldering beach pics to Instagram and pointed out that it was her husband, Russell Wilson, who had taken a few of the steamy shots."He got an eye for me😜," read her caption. Cici is looking good! Ciara
Zonnique Pullins - New mom Zonnique Pullins celebrated her 25th birthday with a girl's trip to remember. With her besties by her side, the birthday girl seemed to be in good spirits as she posed for this beachside photo just months after giving birth to her first child, baby Hunter Zoelle James. "This [is] what having a baby 3 months ago look like," she captioned the Instagram photo flaunting her post-pregnancy body. "Happy Birthday to Me." There's no debate. Zonnique looks amazing! Zonnique Pullins
Kelly Rowland - Kelly Rowland was all smiles as she departed a star-studded Grammys afterparty in celebration of her BFF, Beyoncé.Wearing a clingy black dress, the mother of two looked amazing as she strutted outside Giorgio Baldi. It's hard to believe that the Coffee singer recently gave birth to her second child with husband Tim Weatherspoon, only 2-months ago. What a snapback! For those who are not aware, Baby Noah was born in January 2021. (Photo by GIO/Backgrid) Backgrid
Ciara - Ciara has been very transparent about her weight loss journey since giving birth to her third child, Win, back in July. The R&B superstar recently shared a video to Instagram embracing her natural curves donning a black jumpsuit by Naked Wardrobe and sporting faux locs. "This weight loss journey looks a lot different than the rest post my other pregnancies, and I wouldn't change it for the world," read her caption, "It's been so much fun going on this journey with @WW. It's made juggling career and parenthood doable. Without pressure! Super motivated and committed to reach my final goal! Let's all commit to our goals together!" she continued. Every woman has a different post-pregnancy journey, so we're glad that Ciara is open to sharing. She looks simply stunning! Ciara
Ammika Harris - Ammika Harris is raising the temperature on social media—and fans are in serious need of water after drooling over her latest photo. Recently, the “Instagram famous” mother of one posted this steamy snapshot showing lots of skin in bright red lingerie. After some research, we learned that the new mom—who shares a son with singer/actor Chris Brown, Aeko Brown— is styling in Lounge Intimates. Looking good, mama! Ammika Harris
Yaya Mayweather - Yaya Mayweather may have given birth a few weeks ago, but the new mom wasted no time in achieving her snapback! While on her Instagram Live, Mayweather wore a form-fitted tie-dye dress to give fans a glimpse of her post-pregnancy body. “Stomach is back, flat. Don’t play with me,” the proud mom—who gave birth to her son Kentrell Jr. back in January 2021—said in the brief video. We’re glad to see Yaya celebrating her body! Yaya Mayweather (reposted by @yayaandkj)
Zonnique Pullins - Zonnique gave birth to a beautiful baby girl on December 15th, and recently shared a photo to Instagram showing off her post baby body. The 24-year-old mom wore a pink fitted sweatsuit with her natural curls flowing. "Milf," read her caption. Zonnique is looking good! Zonnique
Teyana Taylor - Three months after giving birth to her second child, Rue Rose, in September, Teyana Taylor posted this photo on her Instagram account showing off her post-pregnancy snapback. Gearing up for her 30th birthday, the 29-year-old singer looked amazing in a sexy blue bikini while celebrating her special day with friends. “Dirty 30 in 3 days 👙,” she captioned her post while posing on a yacht. We need Teyana to let us in on her secret because she looks amazing! Teyana Taylor
Yung Miami - Yung Miami posted a series of photos to Instagram and we are speechless. She showed off her perfect curves and snatched waist just 1-year after giving birth to her daughter, Summer. Her caption read: "Sexy lil bi$#^, sexy lil h*^ 😏😊☺️." She is looking really sexy in these pics. What is her secret?? Yung Miami
Eniko Hart - Eniko gave birth to her daughter, Kaori Mai Hart 11-days ago and has been vocal about losing the baby weight on her own terms. Well, she recently took to Instagram letting her fans know that she shed a total of 19 pounds and she's loving it! Her caption read: "Day 11 post baby.. i gained 37lbs this time w/ baby girl..down 19lbs.. & feelin’ DAMN GOOD abt it. I’m slowly but surely getting back to my old self, baby girl is happy, & healthy thank God.. 🤗 Not everyone’s journey is the same but I’ve learned over the years if you treat your body good, it’ll do the same in return, like my trainer @rebeccabroxfit said “be inspired to INSPIRE” 🙌🏽The woman’s body is truly AMAZING!" We love her transparency. Eniko Hart
Eniko Hart - Eniko Hart gave birth a week ago and her body has snapped back already! The new mama of two posted a series of videos to her Instagram page showing off her new Fabletics work out gear and we couldn't notice how she doesn't have any baby weight at all! Can she let us in on her secret? Eniko Hart / @Blackinstalove
Teyana Taylor - It was only 9 days ago when singer Teyana Taylor gave birth to her beautiful daughter Rue Rose. However, less than two weeks after welcoming her second child with NBA husband Iman Shumpert, the mother of two is already back to displaying perfectly sculpted abs.“The doctor said [to] wait 6 weeks,” the proud husband shared on his Instagram Stories admiring his wife’s physique. “It’s been a long 8 months,” he playfully added.Looks like Iman likes what he sees—and honestly, who can blame him? Iman Shumpert's IG Stories, obtained by @sipchytea
Ciara - Ciara's snapback is already impressive but the mama of three says that she's wants to drop 48 more pounds. After giving birth to her son, Win a month ago, Cici wants to get her abs back. Her caption read: "48lbs to go! Starting the game plan tomorrow!! P.s. don’t know how easy it’s going be considering 3 baby’s now! Going to work really hard at this! Let’s go Mamma’s." Ciara
Ciara - Less than a month after giving birth to her third child in July, Ciara posted this photo on her Instagram showing off her post-pregnancy snapback! Styled by Maeve Reilly, the 34-year-old singer looked amazing in her Pyer Moss multi-colored leather ensemble, which she paired with flowing tresses and lovely glam by makeup artist, Yolonda Frederick. Wow. You look amazing, sis! Ciara
Milan Harris - Milan and Meek Mill are at home enjoying their new bundle of joy. Recently, the new mom posted a photo to her Instagram showing off her snapback progress, and she looks great! Milan reveals that she's already lost 16 pounds afger giving birth to their on May 5th, 2020. "Mom body...16lbs down," The designer and CEO of Milano de Rouge wrote on Instagram. Being a new mother, trying to lose weight and running a business isn't easy. Cudos to her for being patient with herself. @IamMilanRouge
38 / 68
Yung Miami - Caresha aka Yung Miami of City Girls is coming for the snapback crown! The “Act Up,” singer just welcomed her daughter, Summer, in October and already has insane abs and a snatched waist. The mother of two posted a photo showing off her trim figure to Instagram wearing a blue Dior bikini.She is ready for a hot girl summer! Yung Miami
39 / 68
Erica Mena-Samuels - Despite sheltering in place, Erica Mena has been going hard on her fitness journey. From eating healthy to working up a sweat daily in her home gym, the Love And Hip Hop star refuses to let downtime stop her from reaching her body goals.On Tuesday (May 19), the mother of two decided to give her followers an unfiltered glimpse of her post-pregnancy accomplishments while wearing this ultra-revealing bikini. Expectedly, fans cannot get over her tiny waistline and perfectly sculpted curves.“I’m not adding this year to my age, I did not use it,” the 32-year-old captioned the Instagram photo taken less than 4 months after giving birth to a beautiful baby girl with husband Safaree. Now that’s a snapback. Good work, Erica! Erica Mena-Samuels
Erica Mena - Erica Mena’s post-baby snapback is #goals!The 32-year-old Love And Hip Hop star just gave birth to her baby girl in February and already looks amazing.She posted a sultry photo to Instagram wearing a pink lingerie bra and panty set, proudly showing her stretchmarks and all. Her caption read: “Women who love themselves, love other women. ☺️💕”Women can appreciate Erica’s message. Some new moms feel societal pressure to get back in shape as quickly as possible after having a baby. The key is to love yourself regardless. For two months postpartum, the reality star looks amazing! Erica Mena-Samuels
Christina Milian - Christina Milian is coming for the snapback crown!The “Dip It Low,” singer just welcomed her son, Isiah, in January and already has insane abs and a snatched waist. The mother of two posted a photo showing off her trim figure to Instagram wearing a blue Savage x Fenty bra and panty lingerie set. Her caption read: “Kick off your shoes, relax your feet and just kick it! 😉👉”It looks like she’s getting fit while living this quarantine life! Christina Milian
Kylie Jenner - Kylie Jenner has curves that keep us talking—and she knows it! On Tuesday (March 31), the mother and beauty entrepreneur dropped jaws when she posted this carefree photo showing off her perfectly sculpted body. Wearing an extremely high-cut nude bodysuit, the billionaire definitely caught our attention with her gorgeous soft glam look and dark, waist-length tresses. When you look this good, why not flaunt it? Just saying. Kylie Jenner
Ammika Harris - Photographed by Winner Berhane, Ammika Harris—the mother of Chris Brown’s newborn son Aeko Catori Brown—looked amazing as she flaunted her curves after giving birth in November 2019. Ammika Harris
Porsha Williams - Porsha Williams sat with some stars for an OK! Exclusive to talk snapbacks. Porsha Williams: "I'm not about that snapback life. I do appreciate you guys compliments but I am big on letting women know, don't put that pressure on yourself. With me being on TV and even some women who aren't on but watch women on televison are like you have to lose weight quick, and this and that. No, I have been concentrating on my baby and little by little getting myself and my regimen together." Porsha Williams
Cardi B - Cardi got some lungs AND abs on her. As the raptress perfomed a gospel rendition of her and Offset's track 'Clout', commenters on the video could not help but notice Cardi's rock hard abs just 9 months after giving birth to her baby, Kulture. Cardi B
Remy Ma - "Reminisce...Pretty Remy, Remy Pretty either way it’s accurate" Remy Ma
Kenya Moore - "#48" Kenya Moore
Kenya Moore - "The SnapBack is real! LOL I still can't work out yet but I feel much better. I was cut twice during my 3 hr Csection but I made it! I've always been healthy and worked out my entire life...whatever my body will do I'm not rushing it. It feels good to start to feel myself again. #brooklyndaly is worth every battlescar!" Kenya Moore
Cardi B - "Ladies how do you guys get rid of the black line in the middle of your stomach after giving birth?? cause bitch" Cardi B
Adiz 'Bambi' Benson - "Just Been in the house chillin’ with my lil man #PrinceBreland" twinteatime/Instagram
Cardi B - "Now that i lost all the baby weight i gotta gain some back" Cardi B
Brigitte Nielsen - "I'm getting there... #afterbabybody" Brigitte Nielsen
Jordin Sparks - The new mom to baby boy, baby DJ (Dana Isaiah Jr.), celebrated her mommy-curves by sashaying down the carpet of The Show Dogs movie premiere like goddess. Getty
54 / 68
Khloé Kardashian - "Forever Thankful For It ALL " Khloe Kardashian
Jordan Craig - Tristan Thompson's ex gave birth to their son in December and is already flaunting her bikini body on the 'gram. She gives a whole new meaning to a "revenge body." Take that, Khloe! Jordan Craig
Toya Wright - "Not bad for 12 days post c-section." (Photo: Toya Wright via Instagram)
Khloe Kardashian - Wayment! Khloe Kardashian literally had Baby True 4 months ago but her waist is already snatched! Khloe wsa boo'd up with her baby daddy Tristan Thompson in Mexico showing off her flat tummy. (Photo: BackGrid)
58 / 68
Zoe Saldana - After secretly giving birth to baby number three, the actress popped up at Victoria Beckham's Target Launch Event wearing an all-black ensemble.(Photo: Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images)
59 / 68
Kerry Washington - The Scandal actress attends the Ambassadors for Humanity Gala in a Phillip Plein floral frock only two months postpartum. #PostPreggoSlay(Photo: Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)
60 / 68
Angela Simmons - Angie came to slay for her fiancé's birthday party, which was also her first official mommy's night out.(Photo: Angela Simmons via Instagram)
April Jones @apryljones - Just two weeks postpartum from giving birth to their daughter, A'mei, and Omarion's lady is looking like her old self! She posted this flick Easter Sunday, proving her snapback is a blessed one. (Photo: Apryl Jones via Instagram)
Coco @coco - Most of us not in the mommy club can't even get our waists this snatched like this! Ice T's wife gave birth to their daughter, Chanel, during the holidays. (Photo: Coco via Instagram)
Tara Wallace @iamtarawallace - "1st day back on the job! 5 weeks in working on my #SnapBack!"The Love & Hip Hop star also uses waist trainers to aid in her post-preggo regimen.(Photo: Tara Wallace via Instagram)
Teyana Taylor @teyanataylor - *Jaw Drops* Only 2 months after baby Iman Shumpert Jr., aka Junie's arrival, the new mama is stuntin' on the beach. This is nothing, she was posting her six-pack just six days after giving birth. (Photo: Teyana Taylor via Instagram)
Kourtney Kardashian @kourtneykardash - Straight up body goals! Kourt's had some time to work on her snapback (her youngest Reign Disick is a year old), plus she's had some practice being a mom of three. But she has us asking ourselves, "How does she do it?!"(Photo: Kourtney Kardashian via Instagram)
Eudoxie @eudoxiee - Ludacris's wife's curves came through with a mean comeback after the arrival of daughter Cadence Gaëlle Bridges.(Photo: Prince Williams/WireImage)
67 / 68
Kim Kardashian @kimkardashian - The reality TV queen has dropped 42 pounds to date since giving birth to Saint in December. Please tell us your secret, Kimmy!(Photo: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Yeezy Season 3)
Kandi Burruss @kandiburruss - The music mogul has seemed to slim down further than her post-pregnancy body. Mommyhood looks good on her, no?(Photo: Kandi Burruss via Instagram
