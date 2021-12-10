Aww!: Cassie Celebrates her Daughter Frankie's 2nd Birthday With The Cutest Farm Theme Party
Plus, see other celebrity moms with their kids.
1 / 166
Cassie celebrated her eldest daughter, Frankie's birthday with the cutest Farm theme party. "It’s been a busy week, but it’s been so much fun! We celebrated Frankie’s 2nd Birthday :: Frankie’s Farm! Apple trees, baby alpacas, bunnies, baby pigs, chickens, pony rides, a ball pit, pizza and sweets! It was a dream, every detail was perfect. Thank you to all of our family and friends that were able to come celebrate with us, we missed you @pamfine ♥️ Thank you @bigandtinyspace for hosting us and last but never least a special thank you to @melissaandre and the entire amazing @madco_team for making our farm dreams come true 🥰 We loved every minute!" Aww, Happy Birthday!
Photo by @cassie via Instagram
Watch Now
2021 Soul Train Awards: An Up-Close Look At The Bold Accessories Spotted On The Red Carpet
2021 Soul Train Awards: An Up-Close Look At The Bold Accessories Spotted On The Red Carpet
×