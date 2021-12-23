Kehlani Writes A Heartfelt Message To Their Daughter Adeya Nomi: ‘You Are Worth Everything’
Plus, see other celebrity moms with their kids.
Kehlani is enjoying every moment with little Adeya Nomi! While showing highlights from their adorable mommy-daughter day at Disney, the proud mama used the social media post as a way to send a heartfelt message to the toddler. The caption read, “There’s nothing on this earth I'd rather be than your mama. Nothing compares. All the things I’ve done, the places I've been, the things I've seen, nothing compares to the life you give me. It’s not easy, it’s the hardest thIng I've ever done, it requires things of me i never knew I had to learn, gain, or give up. You are worth everything. You are one in a million, my truest love. Anything to make you happy Mowgli Bear! I love you my very best friend. What a day, I need a NAP.”
Photo by @kehlani via Instagram
Chanel Iman and her youngest daughter Cassie were too cute as they celebrated the toddler’s 2nd birthday. The party appeared to be held at an indoor theme park and featured decorations with pops of pink, green and purple. We love it!
Photo by @chaneliman via Instagram
Cassie celebrated her eldest daughter, Frankie's birthday with the cutest Farm theme party. "It’s been a busy week, but it’s been so much fun! We celebrated Frankie’s 2nd Birthday :: Frankie’s Farm! Apple trees, baby alpacas, bunnies, baby pigs, chickens, pony rides, a ball pit, pizza and sweets! It was a dream, every detail was perfect. Thank you to all of our family and friends that were able to come celebrate with us, we missed you @pamfine ♥️ Thank you @bigandtinyspace for hosting us and last but never least a special thank you to @melissaandre and the entire amazing @madco_team for making our farm dreams come true 🥰 We loved every minute!" Aww, Happy Birthday!
Photo by @cassie via Instagram
Serena Williams and her daughter Olympia (4) create goals whenever they post a mommy-daughter photo on Instagram. The adorable pair recently won us over when they struck the exact same pose while wearing matching leopard pajamas. So adorable!
Photo by @serenawilliams via Instagram
Porsha and her daughter PJ are too cute. The former RHOA star shared new Instagram pics with her adorable daughter and it's stunning. Little PJ is wearing a Burberry dress with Porsha poses in a grey knit set.
Photo by @porsha4real via Instagram
Porsha and Kandi took their little ones to their friend, Shamea's celebration for her daughter's 3rd birthday. The ladies all posed with their adorable girls for the cutest photo. These moms and daughters are so stylish!
Photo By (Photo: Shamea Morton)
Serena Williams and her daughter Alexis Olympia Ohanian, Jr. stole the show in their mommy-and-me fashions at the LA premiere of the movie, King Richard. Get into the custom and stylish black catsuits by London-based fashion designer David Koma. This mother-daughter duo is too adorable!
Photo By (Photo by Steve Granitz/WireImage )
Kelly Rowland enlisted the help of a professional party planner to create the ultimate life-size lego party for her son Titan’s 7th birthday. While celebrating the big milestone, the mother-of-two snapped this adorable photo with the birthday boy, who wanted a ‘police-themed party. So much fun. Happy Birthday, Titan!
Photo by @kellyrowland via Instagram
Gizelle Bryant and Her Daughters - Gizelle Bryant shared a lovely photo with her beautiful daughters. Gizelle captured a precious mother-daughter moment on Instagram. In the sweet snapshot, the mom and her three kids, eldest daughter Grace and twins Angel and Adore, can be seen donning coordinating white and grey outfits. How sweet! Gizelle Bryant
Photo by @gizellebryant via Instagram
Kyra Epps And Baby Epps - Mike Epps and his wife Kyra Epps recently welcomed baby no. 2, and the newborn is a cutie! While the couple has yet to release any details about the newborn’s name or birth date, the proud mom posted this heartwarming photo with her baby boy resting on her chest.“Son, we prayed for you!!! You have officially rocked our world. Mama loves you so much,” she captioned the image on Instagram.Congratulations to the growing family! Kyra Epps
Photo by @kyraepps via Instagram
Toya Johnson, Reginae Carter And Lil Wayne's Mom Cita - Toya posed for a photo with Reginae, and Lil Wayne's mom Cita, and they look like sisters! The ladies are gorgeous in this selfie shared to Toya's Instagram. They are all flawless! Toya Johnson
Photo by @toyajohnson via Instagram
Kehlani And Adeya Nomi - Kehlani is causing baby fever after she posted a montage of heartwarming photos and videos on Instagram. In the sweet footage, the “Good Life” singer is seen spending quality time with her daughter Adeya Nomi. We especially loved the clip that showed the mommy-daughter pair enjoying a day at the beach. While rejuvenating near the ocean waves, the cutie stopped to simply say, “I love you, mommy.”Aww! So wholesome. Kehlani
Photo by @kehlani via Instagram
Phaedra Parks And Her Sons - Phaedra's boys are getting so big! The 'RHOA' alum shared photos of her sons Ayden and Dylan who are almost her height. Phaedra had a fun day out and took her sons to the county fair. How sweet! Phaedra Parks
Photo by @phaedraparks via Instagram
Abby Phillip And Baby Naomi - CNN journalist Abby Phillip is diving into her new role as a doting mom, and we cannot stop swooning over her journey!Recently, the first-time mommy posted this adorable photo bonding with her newborn daughter Naomi Angelina Richardson. “Me and my girl,” she captioned the image, posing with her 2-month-old.Aww, join us in congratulating Abby and her husband Marcus Richardson on their growing family! Abby Phillip
Photo by @abbydphillip via Instagram
Bambi and Cali - Bambi is now a mother of three and she's looking good! The L&HH Atlanta star recently shared a gorgeous photo on Instagam with her youngest daughter, Cali. The proud mama is cuddling with her adorable 2-month-old baby girl. Bambi's caption read: "She might be sick of me 😏 @calirichardson." How cute! Were happy to Mama and her babies are doing well! Bambi
Photo Not Available
Sanaa Lathan And Eleanor McCoy - Sanaa Lathan, 50, and her mom Eleanor McCoy are twins! Just in time for #NationalDaughtersDay, the ageless beauties snapped this heartwarming photo that left fans shocked at how much they look alike. Clearly, good genes run in the family! Sanaa Lathan
Photo by @sanaalathan via Instagram
Kelly Rowland and Titan - Kelly Rowland is spending quality time with her oldest son, Titan. The R&B singer shared a video singing along with her son while on vaction in Italy. The mother-son duo sang 'Baby Shark' and it's the cutest thing you'll see today. Her caption read: "Just tryin’ to have some qt with my oldest——-and “baby shark” was not the song I wanted to hear……if he loves it, I guess I do too. ☺️" How sweet! Kelly Rowland
Photo by @kellyrowland via Instagram
LeToya Luckett and Tysun - LeToya Luckett celebrated her baby boy, Tysun's 1st birthday. She shared adorable photos with a caption that read: TYSUN’S 1st YEAR DOWN✨ "🎉HAPPY BURFDAY BABY!! 🎉Tysun, you bring me SO much joy!! You are the sweetest baby! You give the most genuine hugs & the best kisses! Sometimes I just sit and stare at you. I still can’t believe you’re mine. Son you’re going to do GREAT things in this world! You are such a bright light. I’m so blessed to be your mommy! I thank God for you! I pray over you. I know that you’re covered. May God continue to bless & keep you. May you have many many more years to spread love! Happy Burfday baby boy! Mommy loves you more than words ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️." LeToya Luckett and Tysun
Photo by @letoyaluckett via Instagram
Malika Haqq and baby Ace - As we all know, Malika Haqq is not new to twinning, as she is the identical sister to Khadijah Haqq. Last week, the actress and her son Ace wore matching Versace outfits while enjoying being outdoors. Malika wore the white low back onesie with Versace baroque print pants, and her little one wore a matching baroque print collared onesie.We’re looking forward to more mommy and son twin moments from them. Written by: Mikeisha Haqq Malika
Photo by @malika via Instagram
Kameron Carter - On Thursday (Sept. 9), Lauren London celebrated her eldest son’s 12th birthday with an adorable photo! While spending quality time with his mom, Kameron Carter snapped a photo rocking a sophisticated striped sweater and a pair of colored jeans. "Happiest Birthday to the Soul that shifted my Universe," the proud mom captioned the dapper photo. “King Kam. Love You Son.”The pre-teen is the son of London London and rapper Lil Wayne. Lauren London
Photo by @laurenlondon via Instagram
Summer Walker - Singer Summer Walker bonds with her baby girl giving us all the feels. The 25-year-old singer has been hitting the studio showing us sneak peaks of what’s to come with her new music and we are at the edge of our seats. For now, we will take this mother-daughter bonding to settle us. And we can’t deny that they are the cutest mommy-daughter duo ever! Summer Walker
Photo by @theshaderoom via Instagram
Erica Mena and Legend - Aww, Erica Mena is in full mommy mode. The model recently gave birth to her baby boy, Zen and is sharing new pics of the sweet infant. What a beautiful little bundle of joy. Erica Mena
Photo by @theshaderoom via Instagram
Toni Braxton And Diezel Braxton-Lewis - Toni Braxton, 53, is celebrating a huge milestone! On Instagram, the legendary singer posted this throwback graduation photo with her 18-year-old son Diezel, along with the announcement that he’s heading to Howard University this year. She captioned the post, “First week at Howard! H-U! You know!”We couldn’t be more proud of Diesel, who has been signed to Wilhemina as a model since 2018. Congrats fam! Toni Braxton
Photo by @tonibraxton via Instagram
Alyssa Scott And Baby Zen - Nick Cannon's son Zen S. Cannon is a cutie! Recently, model Alyssa Scott posted an Instagram photo showing how she’s bonding with the 8-week-old son she shares with the comedian. “Every day with you is a blessing,” she captioned the image. So adorable! Baby Zen makes baby no. 7 for the Cannon. Alyssa Scott
Photo by @itsalyssaemm via Instagram
La La Anthony and Kiyan Anthony - La La Anthony attended the Lionne fashion show in LA on Sunday and brought her 14-year-old son, Kiyan along with her as her date. The proud mom posed alongside her baby boy for a sweet pic and fans couldn't help but notice that Kiyan is now taller than his mom. "Took my baby @kiyananthony as my date to the @lionneclothing fashion show yesterday. He still acts like he doesn’t want to take any pictures with me😩😂," read her caption. Aww, thats how boys are with their moms. How sweet! La La Anthony
Photo by @lala via Instagram
Cassie - Cassie and baby Sunny Cinco are keeping cool in the pool! While enjoying some fun in the sun, the adorable mommy-daughter duo was photographed by the singer’s mom sharing a sweet bonding moment. Aww, what an adorable photo! And talk about a snapback. Look at how the mother-of-two showed off her beautiful skin kissed skin in a brown, checkered monokini! Cassie
Photo by @cassie via Instagram
Porsha Williams' Daughter, PJ - Porsha Williams shared this photo of her baby girl Pilar Jhena after she recently had her tonsils removed. “I want to take a moment and thank God for My daughters continued healing after having her tonsils & adenoids removed,” the doting mother shared in the Instagram caption. She also detailed the struggle of watching her daughter go through such a trying time. “This is such a hard recovery for a new parent to watch but I will remain calm in trusting God. Lil PJ is so strong and she has been able to weather the ups and downs of this recovery like a lil champ.” We’re wishing PJ a speedy recovery! Porsha Williams
Photo by @porsha4real via Instagram
Zonnique - Zonnique Pullins found the perfect way to balance her mommy duties and her time at the music studio. And we’re not mad at it! Recently, the new mom and singer snapped a few photos showing how she strapped her 7-month-old daughter Hunter to her back to allow herself the freedom to lay down some tracks in the recording booth. We love the hustle! Zonnique
Photo by @zonniquejailee via Instagram
Porsha and baby PJ - Porsha Williams' fiancé Simon, shared a sweet pic of her and PJ on his private jet. The proud mama held onto her daughter while she sleeps on her lap. "Best mum yet," read Simon's caption. He's showing his wifey some love and we are here for it! Simon Guabadia
Photo by @iamsimonguobadia via Instagram
Erykah Badu And Puma - Fans cannot believe how much Erykah Badu and her teenage daughter Puma look exactly alike in this fabulous selfie that shows off their matching waist-length tresses! Quickly, the stunning mother-daughter duo racked up over 377K likes on the viral Instagram photo. That’s some good genes! Erykah Badu
Photo by @erykahbadu via Instagram
Tammy Rivera And Charlie Rivera - Tammy Rivera and her daughter Charlie Rivera created serious mommy-daughter goals with their latest Instagram photos! Twinning in similar two-piece looks ($99) from the reality star's resort collection, the stylish duo won over our attention with their fashion flicks. “Me and my better version,” the proud mom excitedly captioned images with her teenager. Love it! Tammy Rivera
Photo by @charliesangelll via Instagram
Vanessa Bryant - Vanessa Bryant and her little ones honored her late daughter, Gigi and husband, Kobe Bryant at the WNBA All-Star game. Bianka, 4, and Capri, 2, wore Lakers jersey's with the number 2 and 24 on them. Her captions for the photos read: "Capri repping our Gigi #MAMBACITA at the @wnba All Star Game ❤️#2 ❤️," and "B.B. repping Daddy. ❤️#8 #24 ❤️ @wnba All Star Game." How sweet! Vanessa Bryant
Photo Not Available
La La Anthony and Vanessa Bryant - La La Anthony and Vanessa Bryant are such cool moms. The ladies recently shared a post where they had a slumber party with their children. "The only girls Kiyan needs to hang out with 😂😂😂😂Auntie V @vanessabryant @nataliabryant BB & Koko❤️❤️❤️ #family," read La La's caption. Kiyan is heading to high school in the fall, so mama La La made jokes about him hanging with girls. How cute! La La Anthony
Photo by @lala via Instagram
Serena Williams And Baby Olympia - Serena Williams and her mini-me Olympia are once again twinning! Recently, the adorable mommy-daughter pair were spotted rocking Mama Crew Neck Sweatshirt ($88) and "I Got It From My Mama" Little Babes Crew Neck Sweatshirt ($48) from female-founded and Canadian based luxury lounge-wear brand, Brunette the Label. Aww, so cute! Serena Williams
Photo by @serenawilliams via Instagram
Crystal Smith And Baby Bella - Crystal Smith is gushing over her newborn daughter, Isabella Rose. Born four weeks early in June, the sleeping baby girl looked adorable as she laid cradled in her mother’s arms wearing a mommy-and-me floral outfit. On the Instagram post, the new mom shared a sweet message to her newborn baby girl, who she shares with her singer husband, Ne-Yo. “My dearest Bella, I promise to be the example you need for all things and I am working so hard to improve things within myself so that I can be. I will be your safe place, your best friend and true supporter in your life with understanding and without judgment. I have been waiting my whole life for you and I cherish every moment I have and will get to spend with you. I love you beyond words can express.”She continued, “My princess you are so loved and if I did anything righ...
Photo by @itscrystalsmith via Instagram
Vanessa Bryant and the Bryant Family - Vanessa Bryant and her family spent time in Jamaica on a lavish vacation. They played golf, did water sports, and taught her baby girl Capri how to swim. How sweet! Vanessa Bryant
Photo Not Available
Kenya Moore, Brooklyn, and Marc Daly - Kenya Moore is enjoying family time on vacation in the Bahamas. The RHOA star shared a a pic to Instagram with her daughter, Brooklyn and husband Marc Daly. Kenya has said many times that she and Marc are committed to being the best co-parents possible, and the former couple is seemingly keeping their word as they’re currently enjoying a family vacation with their daughter Brooklyn. “Family Time,” she captioned the post, which also showcased their incredible view.We're happy to see the family enjoying their time together. Kenya Moore
Photo by @kenya via Instagram
Taina Williams, G Herbo, and Essex - Taina Williams and G Herbo are head over heels over their newest addition to the family. The proud mama held her newborn baby boy, Essex while honoring G Herbo in a Father's Day family portrait. " If it’s one thing I did right..it was choosing you as my sons father 🤍 Happy Father’s Day Herbert 🤍 #themboyssss," read her caption. How sweet! Taina
Photo by @latainax3 via Instagram
Christina Milian And Baby Kenna - Christina Milian shared this heartwarming moment with her infant son while visiting Paris, France. In the photo posted on Instagram, the proud mother-of-three can be seen cradling baby Kenna, who made his grand debut in April. "Cuddles with my lil’ teddy bear," she captioned the image, along with the hashtags: #jetlag #thisislife. So adorable! Christina Milian
Photo by @christinamilian via Instagram
Kelly Rowland And Titan - Kelly Rowland is a proud mama! Her 6-year-old son, Titan graduated Kindergarten and the doting mom shared the sweetest post to Instagram. herr caption read: "My Dearest TITAN! My 1st born, proud would def be an understatement, you have blown my mind this year with how you handled your Kindergarten school year!! I shouldn’t be surprised, but this year through us ALL A CURVE BALL, but you rocked it, and I want to let you know how much I admire you & thank God for the wonderful son you are! I never knew this day would come, so soon! I cherish every moment with you, and this one, is one of many! I love you beyond words! Daddy, Noah, & I celebrate you today and every day! Congratulations LOVE!! YOU DID IT!!!❤️" Congrats to Titan! Kelly Rowland
