My Girls!: Gizelle Bryant Shares A Gorgeous Photo With Her Teenage Daughters

1 / 160
Gizelle Bryant and Her Daughters - Gizelle Bryant shared a lovely photo with her beautiful daughters. Gizelle captured a precious mother-daughter moment on Instagram. In the sweet snapshot, the mom and her three kids, eldest daughter Grace and twins Angel and Adore, can be seen donning coordinating white and grey outfits. How sweet! Gizelle Bryant
Photo by @gizellebryant via Instagram
2 / 160
Kyra Epps And Baby Epps - Mike Epps and his wife Kyra Epps recently welcomed baby no. 2, and the newborn is a cutie! While the couple has yet to release any details about the newborn’s name or birth date, the proud mom posted this heartwarming photo with her baby boy resting on her chest.“Son, we prayed for you!!! You have officially rocked our world. Mama loves you so much,” she captioned the image on Instagram.Congratulations to the growing family! Kyra Epps
Photo by @kyraepps via Instagram
3 / 160
Toya Johnson, Reginae Carter And Lil Wayne's Mom Cita - Toya posed for a photo with Reginae, and Lil Wayne's mom Cita, and they look like sisters! The ladies are gorgeous in this selfie shared to Toya's Instagram. They are all flawless! Toya Johnson
Photo by @toyajohnson via Instagram
4 / 160
Kehlani And Adeya Nomi - Kehlani is causing baby fever after she posted a montage of heartwarming photos and videos on Instagram. In the sweet footage, the “Good Life” singer is seen spending quality time with her daughter Adeya Nomi. We especially loved the clip that showed the mommy-daughter pair enjoying a day at the beach. While rejuvenating near the ocean waves, the cutie stopped to simply say, “I love you, mommy.”Aww! So wholesome. Kehlani
Photo by @kehlani via Instagram
5 / 160
Phaedra Parks And Her Sons - Phaedra's boys are getting so big! The 'RHOA' alum shared photos of her sons Ayden and Dylan who are almost her height. Phaedra had a fun day out and took her sons to the county fair. How sweet! Phaedra Parks
Photo by @phaedraparks via Instagram
6 / 160
Abby Phillip And Baby Naomi - CNN journalist Abby Phillip is diving into her new role as a doting mom, and we cannot stop swooning over her journey!Recently, the first-time mommy posted this adorable photo bonding with her newborn daughter Naomi Angelina Richardson. “Me and my girl,” she captioned the image, posing with her 2-month-old.Aww, join us in congratulating Abby and her husband Marcus Richardson on their growing family! Abby Phillip
Photo by @abbydphillip via Instagram
7 / 160
Bambi and Cali - Bambi is now a mother of three and she's looking good! The L&HH Atlanta star recently shared a gorgeous photo on Instagam with her youngest daughter, Cali. The proud mama is cuddling with her adorable 2-month-old baby girl. Bambi's caption read: "She might be sick of me 😏 @calirichardson." How cute! Were happy to Mama and her babies are doing well! Bambi
Photo by @adizthebam via Instagram
8 / 160
Sanaa Lathan And Eleanor McCoy - Sanaa Lathan, 50, and her mom Eleanor McCoy are twins! Just in time for #NationalDaughtersDay, the ageless beauties snapped this heartwarming photo that left fans shocked at how much they look alike. Clearly, good genes run in the family! Sanaa Lathan
Photo by @sanaalathan via Instagram
9 / 160
Kelly Rowland and Titan - Kelly Rowland is spending quality time with her oldest son, Titan. The R&B singer shared a video singing along with her son while on vaction in Italy. The mother-son duo sang 'Baby Shark' and it's the cutest thing you'll see today. Her caption read: "Just tryin’ to have some qt with my oldest——-and “baby shark” was not the song I wanted to hear……if he loves it, I guess I do too. ☺️" How sweet! Kelly Rowland
Photo by @kellyrowland via Instagram
10 / 160
LeToya Luckett and Tysun - LeToya Luckett celebrated her baby boy, Tysun's 1st birthday. She shared adorable photos with a caption that read: TYSUN’S 1st YEAR DOWN✨ "🎉HAPPY BURFDAY BABY!! 🎉Tysun, you bring me SO much joy!! You are the sweetest baby! You give the most genuine hugs & the best kisses! Sometimes I just sit and stare at you. I still can’t believe you’re mine. Son you’re going to do GREAT things in this world! You are such a bright light. I’m so blessed to be your mommy! I thank God for you! I pray over you. I know that you’re covered. May God continue to bless & keep you. May you have many many more years to spread love! Happy Burfday baby boy! Mommy loves you more than words ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️." LeToya Luckett and Tysun
Photo by @letoyaluckett via Instagram
11 / 160
Malika Haqq and baby Ace - As we all know, Malika Haqq is not new to twinning, as she is the identical sister to Khadijah Haqq. Last week, the actress and her son Ace wore matching Versace outfits while enjoying being outdoors. Malika wore the white low back onesie with Versace baroque print pants, and her little one wore a matching baroque print collared onesie.We’re looking forward to more mommy and son twin moments from them. Written by: Mikeisha Haqq Malika
Photo by @malika via Instagram
12 / 160
Kameron Carter - On Thursday (Sept. 9), Lauren London celebrated her eldest son’s 12th birthday with an adorable photo! While spending quality time with his mom, Kameron Carter snapped a photo rocking a sophisticated striped sweater and a pair of colored jeans. "Happiest Birthday to the Soul that shifted my Universe," the proud mom captioned the dapper photo. “King Kam. Love You Son.”The pre-teen is the son of London London and rapper Lil Wayne. Lauren London
Photo by @laurenlondon via Instagram
13 / 160
Summer Walker - Singer Summer Walker bonds with her baby girl giving us all the feels. The 25-year-old singer has been hitting the studio showing us sneak peaks of what’s to come with her new music and we are at the edge of our seats. For now, we will take this mother-daughter bonding to settle us. And we can’t deny that they are the cutest mommy-daughter duo ever! Summer Walker
Photo by @theshaderoom via Instagram
14 / 160
Erica Mena and Legend - Aww, Erica Mena is in full mommy mode. The model recently gave birth to her baby boy, Zen and is sharing new pics of the sweet infant. What a beautiful little bundle of joy. Erica Mena
Photo by @theshaderoom via Instagram
15 / 160
Toni Braxton And Diezel Braxton-Lewis - Toni Braxton, 53, is celebrating a huge milestone! On Instagram, the legendary singer posted this throwback graduation photo with her 18-year-old son Diezel, along with the announcement that he’s heading to Howard University this year. She captioned the post, “First week at Howard! H-U! You know!”We couldn’t be more proud of Diesel, who has been signed to Wilhemina as a model since 2018. Congrats fam! Toni Braxton
Photo by @tonibraxton via Instagram
16 / 160
Alyssa Scott And Baby Zen - Nick Cannon's son Zen S. Cannon is a cutie! Recently, model Alyssa Scott posted an Instagram photo showing how she’s bonding with the 8-week-old son she shares with the comedian. “Every day with you is a blessing,” she captioned the image. So adorable! Baby Zen makes baby no. 7 for the Cannon. Alyssa Scott
Photo Not Available
17 / 160
La La Anthony and Kiyan Anthony - La La Anthony attended the Lionne fashion show in LA on Sunday and brought her 14-year-old son, Kiyan along with her as her date. The proud mom posed alongside her baby boy for a sweet pic and fans couldn't help but notice that Kiyan is now taller than his mom. "Took my baby @kiyananthony as my date to the @lionneclothing fashion show yesterday. He still acts like he doesn’t want to take any pictures with me😩😂," read her caption. Aww, thats how boys are with their moms. How sweet! La La Anthony
Photo by @lala via Instagram
18 / 160
Cassie - Cassie and baby Sunny Cinco are keeping cool in the pool! While enjoying some fun in the sun, the adorable mommy-daughter duo was photographed by the singer’s mom sharing a sweet bonding moment. Aww, what an adorable photo! And talk about a snapback. Look at how the mother-of-two showed off her beautiful skin kissed skin in a brown, checkered monokini! Cassie
Photo by @cassie via Instagram
19 / 160
Porsha Williams' Daughter, PJ - Porsha Williams shared this photo of her baby girl Pilar Jhena after she recently had her tonsils removed. “I want to take a moment and thank God for My daughters continued healing after having her tonsils & adenoids removed,” the doting mother shared in the Instagram caption. She also detailed the struggle of watching her daughter go through such a trying time. “This is such a hard recovery for a new parent to watch but I will remain calm in trusting God. Lil PJ is so strong and she has been able to weather the ups and downs of this recovery like a lil champ.” We’re wishing PJ a speedy recovery! Porsha Williams
Photo by @porsha4real via Instagram
20 / 160
Zonnique - Zonnique Pullins found the perfect way to balance her mommy duties and her time at the music studio. And we’re not mad at it! Recently, the new mom and singer snapped a few photos showing how she strapped her 7-month-old daughter Hunter to her back to allow herself the freedom to lay down some tracks in the recording booth. We love the hustle! Zonnique
Photo by @zonniquejailee via Instagram
21 / 160
Porsha and baby PJ - Porsha Williams' fiancé Simon, shared a sweet pic of her and PJ on his private jet. The proud mama held onto her daughter while she sleeps on her lap. "Best mum yet," read Simon's caption. He's showing his wifey some love and we are here for it! Simon Guabadia
Photo by @iamsimonguobadia via Instagram
22 / 160
Erykah Badu And Puma - Fans cannot believe how much Erykah Badu and her teenage daughter Puma look exactly alike in this fabulous selfie that shows off their matching waist-length tresses! Quickly, the stunning mother-daughter duo racked up over 377K likes on the viral Instagram photo. That’s some good genes! Erykah Badu
Photo by @erykahbadu via Instagram
23 / 160
Tammy Rivera And Charlie Rivera - Tammy Rivera and her daughter Charlie Rivera created serious mommy-daughter goals with their latest Instagram photos! Twinning in similar two-piece looks ($99) from the reality star's resort collection, the stylish duo won over our attention with their fashion flicks. “Me and my better version,” the proud mom excitedly captioned images with her teenager. Love it! Tammy Rivera
Photo by @charliesangelll via Instagram
24 / 160
Vanessa Bryant - Vanessa Bryant and her little ones honored her late daughter, Gigi and husband, Kobe Bryant at the WNBA All-Star game. Bianka, 4, and Capri, 2, wore Lakers jersey's with the number 2 and 24 on them. Her captions for the photos read: "Capri repping our Gigi #MAMBACITA at the @wnba All Star Game ❤️#2 ❤️," and "B.B. repping Daddy. ❤️#8 #24 ❤️ @wnba All Star Game." How sweet! Vanessa Bryant
Photo by @vanessabryant via Instagram
25 / 160
La La Anthony and Vanessa Bryant - La La Anthony and Vanessa Bryant are such cool moms. The ladies recently shared a post where they had a slumber party with their children. "The only girls Kiyan needs to hang out with 😂😂😂😂Auntie V @vanessabryant @nataliabryant BB & Koko❤️❤️❤️ #family," read La La's caption. Kiyan is heading to high school in the fall, so mama La La made jokes about him hanging with girls. How cute! La La Anthony
Photo by @lala via Instagram
26 / 160
Serena Williams And Baby Olympia - Serena Williams and her mini-me Olympia are once again twinning! Recently, the adorable mommy-daughter pair were spotted rocking Mama Crew Neck Sweatshirt ($88) and "I Got It From My Mama" Little Babes Crew Neck Sweatshirt ($48) from female-founded and Canadian based luxury lounge-wear brand, Brunette the Label. Aww, so cute! Serena Williams
Photo by @serenawilliams via Instagram
27 / 160
Crystal Smith And Baby Bella - Crystal Smith is gushing over her newborn daughter, Isabella Rose. Born four weeks early in June, the sleeping baby girl looked adorable as she laid cradled in her mother’s arms wearing a mommy-and-me floral outfit. On the Instagram post, the new mom shared a sweet message to her newborn baby girl, who she shares with her singer husband, Ne-Yo. “My dearest Bella, I promise to be the example you need for all things and I am working so hard to improve things within myself so that I can be. I will be your safe place, your best friend and true supporter in your life with understanding and without judgment. I have been waiting my whole life for you and I cherish every moment I have and will get to spend with you. I love you beyond words can express.”She continued, “My princess you are so loved and if I did anything righ...
Photo by @itscrystalsmith via Instagram
28 / 160
Vanessa Bryant and the Bryant Family - Vanessa Bryant and her family spent time in Jamaica on a lavish vacation. They played golf, did water sports, and taught her baby girl Capri how to swim. How sweet! Vanessa Bryant
Photo by @vanessabryant via Instagram
29 / 160
Kenya Moore, Brooklyn, and Marc Daly - Kenya Moore is enjoying family time on vacation in the Bahamas. The RHOA star shared a a pic to Instagram with her daughter, Brooklyn and husband Marc Daly. Kenya has said many times that she and Marc are committed to being the best co-parents possible, and the former couple is seemingly keeping their word as they’re currently enjoying a family vacation with their daughter Brooklyn. “Family Time,” she captioned the post, which also showcased their incredible view.We're happy to see the family enjoying their time together. Kenya Moore
Photo by @thekenyamoore via Instagram
30 / 160
Taina Williams, G Herbo, and Essex - Taina Williams and G Herbo are head over heels over their newest addition to the family. The proud mama held her newborn baby boy, Essex while honoring G Herbo in a Father's Day family portrait. " If it’s one thing I did right..it was choosing you as my sons father 🤍 Happy Father’s Day Herbert 🤍 #themboyssss," read her caption. How sweet! Taina
Photo by @latainax3 via Instagram
31 / 160
Christina Milian And Baby Kenna - Christina Milian shared this heartwarming moment with her infant son while visiting Paris, France. In the photo posted on Instagram, the proud mother-of-three can be seen cradling baby Kenna, who made his grand debut in April. "Cuddles with my lil’ teddy bear," she captioned the image, along with the hashtags: #jetlag #thisislife. So adorable! Christina Milian
Photo by @christinamilian via Instagram
32 / 160
Kelly Rowland And Titan - Kelly Rowland is a proud mama! Her 6-year-old son, Titan graduated Kindergarten and the doting mom shared the sweetest post to Instagram. herr caption read: "My Dearest TITAN! My 1st born, proud would def be an understatement, you have blown my mind this year with how you handled your Kindergarten school year!! I shouldn’t be surprised, but this year through us ALL A CURVE BALL, but you rocked it, and I want to let you know how much I admire you & thank God for the wonderful son you are! I never knew this day would come, so soon! I cherish every moment with you, and this one, is one of many! I love you beyond words! Daddy, Noah, & I celebrate you today and every day! Congratulations LOVE!! YOU DID IT!!!❤️" Congrats to Titan! Kelly Rowland
33 / 160
Fantasia - R&B singer, Fantasia Barrino's daughter Keziah will be home soon! The American Idol alum, shared the first photo of her 2-week-old baby girl on Wednesday, as she held the newborn swaddled on her chest."Almost Home 🎀🧸💕👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾," Barrino - who shares Keziah with husband Kendall Taylor and is also mom to Dallas, 9, and Zion, 19 - wrote alongside the sweet picture. Fantasia's daughter was born on May 23 and since then has been in the newborn intensive care unit (NICU). We are so happy to see that Tasia and her baby girl are doing well, and that she'll be home soon! Fantasia
Photo by @tasiasword via Instagram
34 / 160
Tamar Braxton - Tamar Braxton is celebrating her son, Logan's 8th birthday. She shared a series of photos from the special day with her sister Toni Braxton, nieces, nephews, and ex-husband, Vincent D. Herbert. Her heartfelt caption read: "An 8th birthday that brought everyone together… look how God used this day for all of his GLORY 🙏🏼🍀‼️ that’s why i love him so. Things aren’t perfect but they are GREAT just like GOD is. #happybirthdayLogan #stayunderconstruction 🍀" We love how Tamar's family came together celebrate Logan's special day. Family first, always! Tamar Braxton
Photo by @tamarbraxton via Instagram
35 / 160
Vanessa Bryant and Her Girls - Vanessa Bryant and her daughters Natalia, Bianka Bella and Capri Kobe spent the day Monday visiting animals at the San Diego Zoo Safari Park. She shared a bunch of sweet pics of the girls enjoying the different animals, in one pic, 4-year-old Bianka was carrying Vanessa's purse, and in another, they fed the sea animals. We love her bond with her girls. So sweet! Vanessa Bryant
Photo by @vanessabryant via Instagram
36 / 160
Christina Milian - Christina Milian and her boyfriend are in bliss with their newborn baby boy Kenna. The proud parents shared a sweet pic snuggling and giving him kisses. She shared a caption that read: "Happy 1 Month Birthday to our sweet Kenna! Our family is now complete with you in it. Don’t mind us smothering you with kisses. We can’t help it! 🙃 We love you, Mom & Dad." Aww, how sweet! Christina Milian
Photo by @christinamilian via Instagram
37 / 160
Shaunie and Shaqir O'Neal - Proud mama, Shaunie O'Neal shared photos from her youngest son, Shaqir's graduation. "Congratulations again to my baby boy @shaqironeall ! High school completed, up next Texas Southern University!!! 4 Down, 1 To Go... Forever My Babies ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️." Aww, congrats to her baby boy! Shaunie O'Neal
Photo by @iamshaunie via Instagram
38 / 160
Cassie, Malika, And Khadijah - Cassie, Malika, and Khadijah Haqq came together to pose in a sweet Mother’s Day photo with their kids. The cool moms were all smiles while hanging with their kids. Cassie held Frankie, while Khadijah held her infant daughter, Kapri and her oldest daughter Celine, held baby Sunny. Malika was all smailes while posing with her adorable son, Ace. We love their mommy moment! @ Cassie
Photo by @cassie via Instagram
39 / 160
Sophie Brussaux and Adonis Graham - Sophie Brussaux shared a sweet pic with her 3-year-old son, Adonis. She saluted all of the moms doing their best on Mother's Day. "Happy Mother’s Day to all the queens taking the best care of their little ones. For creating life and nurturing that precious gift," read her caption. How cute! @Sophie Brussaux
Photo by @sophieknowsbetter via Instagram
40 / 160
Milan Harris and her son Czar - Milan Harris is mama goals! The designer and mama to 1-year-old Czar purchased an investment property for her son for his birthday. "I gifted my son a single family investment property for his birthday. I purchased the property last month." She also gave him a Kaws painting for the special occasion. Now that is how you build generational wealth! @ Milan Harris
Photo by @iammilanrouge via Instagram
41 / 160
Vanessa and Natalia Bryant - Vanessa and Natalia Bryant posed for a sweet pic during Natalia's senior night at school. Natalia has announced that she will be attending USC in the fall. @ Vanessa Bryant
Photo by @vanessabryant via Instagram
42 / 160
Milan Harris And Her Baby Boy - Milan Harris gave fans a glimpse of her life as a mom. She recently shared a beautiful photo with her baby boy with who she shares with rapper Meek Mill. The doting mom posed in a brown dress from her clothing line, Milano De Rouge, while her toddler son sat on her lap. "If there's a question of my heart, you've got it, It don't belong to anyone but you. If there's a question of my love, you've got it. Baby don't worry, I've got plans for you🏆." @Milan Harris
Photo by @iammilanrouge via Instagram
43 / 160
Kimora Lee Simmons And Her Daughters - Kimora Lee Simmons recently snapped this Instagram photo with her daughters, Ming Lee Simmons (21) and Aoki Lee Simmons (18), and we cannot believe how much the young ladies look like their mother! “Me n my baby girls! #BeautyNBrains,” the proud mom captioned the stylish selfie. Kimora Lee Simmons
Photo by @kimoraleesimmons via Instagram
44 / 160
Zonnique Pullins and Hunter - Zonnique is enjoying a mommy to baby Hunter. The new mom shared a video cradling her little one while singing to her. How sweet! Zonnique Pullins
Photo by @niqfreak96 via Instagram
45 / 160
Ciara, Future, Sienna, and Win - Ciara and her three beautiful children are starring in the new Coach Mother’s Day campaign. The campaign spotlights “the positive impact mothers have on our lives and the importance of everyday recognition—this year more than ever—the campaign is additionally brought to life with a series of short films and photographs on Coach’s social channels featuring the cast with their family members.”Ciara, Future, Win, and Sienna wear different shades of denim and are all smiling in the heartfelt campaign. (Photo: Coach)
46 / 160
Kelly Rowland and Baby Noah - Kelly Rowland hasn't been very active on social media since giving birth to her second child with husband Tim Weatherspoon. Ensuring fans that she hasn't abandoned them, the busy mom and singer posted a heartwarming video on Instagram showing how she bonds with her newborn baby boy, Noah. "My apologies I’ve been a bit MIA on Social Media, but this is the little cocoon I’ve been in with Noah! I hope this makes you feel warm and fuzzy inside. Love to You All," she captioned the candid moment. So adorable! Kelly Rowland
Photo by @kellyrowland via Instagram
47 / 160
Zonnique and Hunter - Aww Zonnique and her 4-month-old daughter, Hunter have us swooning. The 23-year singer took a selfie with her baby girl and they are too cute! Hunter is the perfectt mix of Zonnique and her dad. Baby Hunter is growing so quickly. @ Theybf via Zonnique
Photo by @theybf_daily via Instagram
48 / 160
Kandi Burruss and Blaze Tucker - Kandi Burruss is on a family vacation with her husband Todd and children, Ace and Blaze Tucker. While on the beach, Kandi and Blaze shared the cutest Mommy and me moment wearing matching Burberry Swimsuits. How cute! If you want to match with your min, you can get the $1,000 swimsuit here! @ Kandi Burruss
Photo by @celebrityinstaroom via Instagram
49 / 160
Marjorie Harvey And Lori Harvey - Sometimes you need a girl’s trip to deepen your mother-daughter bond, and clearly, Lori Harvey and Marjorie Harvey received the memo. Recently, the stylish socialites hopped on a jet and headed to a wintery wonderland. “My baby came home to play in the snow with Mama,” the proud mom captioned a series of photos. When the dynamic duo wasn’t skiing, the fashionable pair snapped a few photos wearing matching black catsuits and luxe winter accessories. Take a look at the photos that are definitely heating up our timelines. Marjorie Harvey
Photo by @marjorie_harvey via Instagram
50 / 160
Yaya Mayweather And Kentrell Jr. - Yaya Mayweather shared a rare glimpse of her newborn son during a recent Instagram Live, and it is probably one of the cutest things you’ll see all day. Holding her baby boy, who was born in January 2021, in her arms, the new mom seemed to be in good spirits as she bonded with Kentrell Jr. Although she didn’t give an up-close of her little one, fans were quite shocked to see how much hair the infant already has. So cute! Yaya Mayweather reposted by @yayaandkj
Photo by @yayaandkj via Instagram
51 / 160
Kelly Rowland, Titan, and Noah - Kelly Rowland is enjoying motherhood. After giving birth to her second son, Noah a few weeks ago, the R&B songstress shared a series of photos to Instagram bonding with her boys. "❤️My Happy Place❤️❤️So grateful ❤️," read her Instagram caption. Kelly is relaxing in bed with her 6-year-old son, Titan, and newborn, Noah. Congratulations to Kelly on her healthy baby boy! Kelly Rowland
Photo by @kellyrowland via Instagram
52 / 160
Madonna and Mercy James - Madonna recently celebrated her daughter, Mercy's 15th birthday with a trip to the skate park. Madonna and her daughter posed for a cute selfie both wearing turquoise 'fits. How cute! Madonna
Photo by @officialbck via Instagram
53 / 160
Ciara And Sienna W