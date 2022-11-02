Soul Train Awards 2022: Mary J. Blige Brings Her Style To Every Stage
The singer gave her all on her Good Morning Gorgeous Tour.
Mary J. Blige recently wrapped her Good Morning Gorgeous tour where she brought vocals, body, and of course boots to her fans across the country. With more than three decades in the game, Mary is still able to pack arenas and keep the audience engaged. Mary always gives her all on stage and her performance outfits made sure we never took our eyes off her. Let's take a look at some of the best.
By: Alba Anthony