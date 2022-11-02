Soul Train Awards 2022: Mary J. Blige Brings Her Style To Every Stage

The singer gave her all on her Good Morning Gorgeous Tour.

Mary J. Blige recently wrapped her Good Morning Gorgeous tour where she brought vocals, body, and of course boots to her fans across the country. With more than three decades in the game, Mary is still able to pack arenas and keep the audience engaged. Mary always gives her all on stage and her performance outfits made sure we never took our eyes off her. Let's take a look at some of the best. By: Alba Anthony

Photo By Paras Griffin

Mary J. Blige dons long sleeves and gold chainmail chaps for the Good Morning Gorgeous stop in Inglewood

Photo By Scott Dudelson

Mary J. Blige goes blue from head to toe for her Good Morning Gorgeous stop in Nashville

Photo By Danielle Del Valle

Mary J. Blige commands the stage in all green for the Good Morning Gorgeous tour stop in Washington, DC

Photo By Brian Stukes

Mary J. Blige is draped in Louis Vuitton for her Good Morning Gorgeous stop in Brooklyn

Photo By Manny Carabel

Mary J. Blige rocks the stage in black and gold at the Atlantic City stop of her Good Morning Gorgeous tour

Photo By Donald Kravitz