2024 NAACP Image Awards: Check Out The Fashion Forward 'Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Motion Picture' Nominees
These women dominated their roles and the carpets.
The 2024 NAACP Image Award for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture nominees gave amazing performances on the big screen. They also gave great fashion. These women stepped up and stepped out, giving us a feast for our eyes every time they appeared on a carpet or at an event. Let's take a peek at these outstanding women and their outstanding looks.