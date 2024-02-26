2024 NAACP Image Awards: Check Out The Fashion Forward 'Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Motion Picture' Nominees

These women dominated their roles and the carpets.

GettyImages-1950413072.jpg

1 / 5

The 2024 NAACP Image Award for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture nominees gave amazing performances on the big screen. They also gave great fashion. These women stepped up and stepped out, giving us a feast for our eyes every time they appeared on a carpet or at an event. Let's take a peek at these outstanding women and their outstanding looks.

Photo By Mat Hayward/Getty Images for IMDb

Fantasia Barrino

2 / 5

There wasn't a carpet that Fantasia didn't dominate this year. The "Color Purple" actress donned this eclectic dress and complimented it with a finger wave hairstyle.

Photo By Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)

Halle Bailey

3 / 5

Our very own Little Mermaid filled every red carpet with joy last year. The new mom has also showed her snap back game is in full effect!

Photo By Leon Bennett/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images)

Teyana Taylor

4 / 5

Teyana Taylor's fire red hair looks elegant against her royal blue dress. The "A Thousand And One" actress has grown up right before our eyes.

Photo By Gotham/WireImag

Yara Shahidi

5 / 5

From "black'ish" to "Sitting in Bars with Cake," Yara has proven her versatility as an actress, and her red carpet looks have proved the same.

Photo By Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic