106 & Buzz Thursday, May 26

The Comme Up: David Bullock (Founder of 907 Agency)
Get the inside scoop on the ever-changing entertainment industry with David Bullock, who shares his experiences, secrets and influences with BET Digital about how he got his come up!
(Photos from left: Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images, Spencer Platt/Getty Images)
Get the inside scoop on the ever-changing entertainment industry with David Bullock, who shares his experiences, secrets and influences with BET Digital about how he got his come up!
Check out some of the most hilarious hip-hop memes right here!
COMMENTS