Cam Newton

Cam Newton is a prominent media personality, entrepreneur, and former NFL superstar known for his dynamic career both on and off the field. From his beginnings as an acclaimed college athlete to his current role as a business mogul, his journey is a testament to his versatility and drive for excellence. The foundation of Newton's legacy was built on a historic college career at Auburn University. In 2010, he led the Tigers to an undefeated season and a BCS National Championship, solidifying his place in college football history by winning the Heisman Trophy. As the first overall pick in the 2011 NFL Draft by the Carolina Panthers, Newton immediately became a sensation. He won NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year and, in his defining season, was named the NFL Most Valuable Player (MVP) in 2015, leading the Panthers to a Super Bowl appearance. He holds the NFL record for most career rushing touchdowns by a quarterback and is widely considered one of the most dynamic players to ever play the position. Since stepping away from the gridiron, Newton has built a thriving career as a media personality and entrepreneur under the umbrella of his parent company, NJC Ventures. His media presence is centered around his production company, Iconic Saga Productions, which creates content for his popular YouTube channels and podcasts. He hosts "Funky Friday," a show with high-profile guests, and "4th&1," a sports-focused podcast where he delivers his candid takes. Newton's media influence has grown significantly. He recently signed a multi-year deal with ESPN to expand his role on "First Take," joining Stephen A. Smith and Molly Qerim for regular debates. He is also set to co-host "106 & Sports," a new weekly BET series that will blend sports news with discussions on pop culture, music, and fashion. Beyond media, Newton's business portfolio is expansive and diverse, managed under key entities, including: • Agape Property Investment and Management Group: A firm focused on a growing portfolio of residential and commercial properties. • The Cardinal Way: A logistics and trucking company. • My Three Sons Restaurant Group: The umbrella company for his culinary ventures, which include Smoky Stallions, Fellaship Atlanta Lounge and Cigar Restaurant, and the upcoming establishment, The NZone. • C1N Sports: An organization dedicated to youth athlete development through events like 7v7 and full tackle football tournaments. • Meshika Hats: A stylish brand offering unique, high-quality headwear. Additionally, Cam Newton founded the Cam Newton Foundation, a philanthropic organization dedicated to positively impacting the lives of young people by focusing on their socioeconomic, educational, and physical well-being.