Cast
50 CentCast Member
50 Cent
"Recognized as one of the most talented and prolific music artists of his time, the Grammy Award-winner rose to fame with his record-shattering debut album Get Rich or Die Tryin'. "The rapper, entreprenuer, actor and producer from Queens, New York," leads the cast as the main source of funny for 50 Central.
Jasmin BrownCast Member
Jasmin Brown
Hailing from Miami, Jasmin (or Jazzy) is a powerhouse comedic actress who's star is rising. "Known for her “in-car” rants and original characters, such as Toya Turnup, Termite and Reggie, Jasmin managed to build a whole new audience by simply being herself." Jasmin brings great energy and quick wit to 50 Central.
Kiya RobertsCast Member
Kiya Roberts
Born in Richmond, Virginia, Kiya Roberts "appeared in her first musical as a teenager in Richmond. Kiya Roberts has always lived in performance mode." You may recall some of the young thespian's memorable characters from the hit BET show Hell Date. Kiya is brings uncanny, chameleon-like acting abilities to 50 Central.
Mark HarleyCast Member
Mark Harley
"Mark Harley is an actor and writer, known for The Hungover Games (2014), Clearing House Sweepstakes (2013) and The Illegal Way." Not only is he Fabio-esque, he's also pretty hilarious. He's bringing the comedic curveball to 50 Central.
Tristen WingerCast Member
Tristen Winger
"Born and raised in South Los Angeles, Winger became immersed in the arts at an early age." We first saw the talented actor in The Mis-adventures of Awkward Black Girl as the whispering-a**, soft-spoken character Darius. Tristen brings unexpected comic relief to 50 Central.
Vince SwannCast Member
Vince Swann
Hailing from Charlotte, North Carolina, Vince is an energetic actor/comedian/artist. It's worth noting that he received training from the British American Academy. Vince not only brings high voltage energy, but his multi-facted talents to 50 Central.