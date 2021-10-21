About the Business

Photo Galleries
Crystal WilliamsCast Member
Crystal Williams
Crystal is a successful Instagram model and “video vixen.” But with her upcoming nuptials to singer Ne-Yo, she’s trying to change her image and become a budding designer, starting her own baby clothing line with the hopes of one day owning her own boutique! But will Crystal have the time and energy to deal with the stresses of starting a business now that she is pregnant!?
Danielle CrawleyCast Member
Danielle Crawley
Danielle does the marketing for Nick Cannon’s Ncredible Entertainment and is opening up her own casting company with friend and supermodel, Jessica White.
EJ KingCast Member
EJ King
EJ is wrapping up a world tour with Chris Brown but is looking to branch out in the world of fashion. He has been approached by Cross Colours to do a line for them and hopes to have a gallery showing for industry buyers.
Eva MarcilleCast Member
Eva Marcille
Eva’s investing her money by starting a luxury container home business that will take modular homes to another level with the ultimate goal of one day having container home communities.
Sparkle HolmesCast Member
Sparkle Holmes
Sparkle is the owner of A List Group LA, her own event, PR and management company that caters to stars like Nelly and Chris Brown.
