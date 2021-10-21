About the Business

Cast

Crystal Williams

Cast Member

Crystal is a successful Instagram model and “video vixen.” But with her upcoming nuptials to singer Ne-Yo, she’s trying to change her image and become a budding designer, starting her own baby clothing line with the hopes of one day owning her own boutique! But will Crystal have the time and energy to deal with the stresses of starting a business now that she is pregnant!?

 

Danielle Crawley

Cast Member

Danielle does the marketing for Nick Cannon’s Ncredible Entertainment and is opening up her own casting company with friend and supermodel, Jessica White.

EJ King

Cast Member

EJ is wrapping up a world tour with Chris Brown but is looking to branch out in the world of fashion. He has been approached by Cross Colours to do a line for them and hopes to have a gallery showing for industry buyers.

Eva Marcille

Cast Member

Eva’s investing her money by starting a luxury container home business that will take modular homes to another level with the ultimate goal of one day having container home communities.

Sparkle Holmes

Cast Member

Sparkle is the owner of A List Group LA, her own event, PR and management company that caters to stars like Nelly and Chris Brown.

About About the Business

About the Business follows entertainment and business moguls as they hustle to make it in the industry, while blurring the lines between work and play.