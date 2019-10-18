American Gangster: Trap Queens
- All Videos
- Exclusive
- Trailer
- 02:45ExclusiveS1Delrhonda, InterruptedDelrhonda "Big Fifty" Hood stayed true to her nickname.10/18/2019
- 02:30ExclusiveS1Jamila, InterruptedRapper Mysonne talks about his close friendship with Jamila Davis and how Davis is using her story as a former inmate to help incarcerated women learn from her past.10/19/2019
- 01:12TrailerS1American Gangster: Trap Queens Season 2 Explores New StoriesBET investigates the rise and reign of some of the most infamous female criminals on Season 2 of American Gangster: Trap Queens, streaming exclusively on BET+.01/09/2020