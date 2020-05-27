American Soul

- Full Episodes
S2 • E1
1975Simone's hustle lands her in hot water.05/27/2020
S2 • E2
FameDon is tired of ad executives not taking his show seriously.06/03/2020
S2 • E3
SatisfactionDon tries to put black culture center stage.06/10/2020
S2 • E4
Lovely DayTessa and Don go up against Sly Stone's antics.06/17/2020
S2 • E5
Say You Love MeDon discovers that Flo has been dancing for the enemy.06/24/2020
S2 • E6
Low RiderGerald and Don's loyalty to each other is tested.07/01/2020
S2 • E7
Love Will Keep Us TogetherRuby reemerges and exacts revenge.07/08/2020
S2 • E8
So Long, SuckerGerald is set on finding Ruby.07/15/2020
Cast
Christopher JeffersonCast Member
Christopher Jefferson
JT's a natural-born music producer; he can play everything from Bootsy Collins to Bach. He may not dance like Kendall or sing like his secret love Simone, but he can hold his own in their trio Encore.
Iantha RichardsonCast Member
Iantha Richardson
Tessa is a risk-taker unafraid of the next challenge or adventure. She's the "Soul Train" dance coordinator with an excellent sense for talent who believes she can save every wayward dancer in her care.
Jason DirdenCast Member
Jason Dirden
Gerald, an established gangster and club owner who hasn't lost the hustle, is an alpha dog who'd rather scare you than kill you, but he isn't afraid to do the latter, either.
Jelani WinstonCast Member
Jelani Winston
Kendall is a crazy-talented singer, dancer and teenage dad who longs for success. As he works to rise, he grows jealous of his sister's ascent.
Katlyn NicholCast Member
Katlyn Nichol
Simone is a rebel. She's a glass-half-full dream-chaser who's determined to find musical fame.
Kelly PriceCast Member
Kelly Price
Extremely wise yet cautious, Brianne is the head of the Clarke household and mother of Simone and Kendall. She recognizes her children's talents but is wary of the heartache life as entertainers could bring them.
Perri CamperCast Member
Perri Camper
Delores is the gel of the Cornelius family. While Don is in Los Angeles, she holds down the fort back home in Chicago.
Sinqua WallsCast Member
Sinqua Walls
Formidable, flawed and fascinating, Don is a man who has failed at every job he's ever had until the birth of "Soul Train," the creation he loves but which threatens to tear him away from his family.