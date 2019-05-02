American Soul

- Full Episodes
- All Videos
- Exclusive
- 41:07Sign in to Watch
S1 • E1
Man Is First DestinyDon risks it all as he tries to secure performers and take Soul Train nationwide, Tessa reaches her breaking point, and Simone, JT and Kendall pursue stardom.02/05/2019
- 41:04Sign in to Watch
S1 • E2
Continuous Revolution in ProgressDon works with an unlikely partner, Tessa has second thoughts, JT's old friend leads him down the wrong path, and the Clarke family awaits Joseph's return from Vietnam.02/05/2019
- 41:03Sign in to Watch
S1 • E3
Lost and FoundDon is haunted by the past while facing drama at home, the Clarke family picks up the pieces after their tragedy, and Latch wakes up from his coma.02/13/2019
- 41:03Sign in to Watch
S1 • E4
Just UsJT grapples with an innocent man being named in a cop's murder, Tessa struggles to manage both Don and the dancers, and Don tries to woo Diana Ross into appearing on the show.02/19/2019
- 41:04Sign in to Watch
S1 • E5
Fault LinesDon deals with a strike, a powerful earthquake and legal drama, Simone learns about JT's troubled home life, Tessa reconsiders her future, and Mrs. Clarke has a visitor.02/26/2019
- 41:05Sign in to Watch
S1 • E6
What Are You Looking At?Tessa gives a dancer the opportunity of a lifetime, Kendall forces his mom to make a difficult decision, and Don meets with Dick Clark about the future of Soul Train.03/05/2019
- 41:00Sign in to Watch
S1 • E7
Nothing to FearDon takes legal matters into his own hands, the Soul Train dancers have a dangerous run-in, Simone and Kendall face a change in plans, and JT's past catches up with him.03/12/2019
- 40:57Sign in to Watch
S1 • E8
Nothing Ventured, Nothing GainedDon responds to Dick Clark's rival music show, Tessa's marriage is put to the test after an unexpected encounter at a dance audition, and JT makes a hard decision for his mom.03/19/2019
- 41:03Sign in to Watch
S1 • E9
68 B.C.In a look back at 1968, Don finds a way to make extra money in order to help his ailing father, the Clarke family is haunted by their past, and the future looks bright for JT.03/26/2019
- 41:00Sign in to Watch
S1 • E10
Proceed With CautionAs the first season of Soul Train ends, Don tries to get his life in order, and a big break for Encore forces Simone, Kendall and JT to weigh their commitment to the group.04/02/2019
Photo Galleries
Cast
Christopher JeffersonCast Member
Christopher Jefferson
JT's a natural-born music producer; he can play everything from Bootsy Collins to Bach. He may not dance like Kendall or sing like his secret love Simone, but he can hold his own in their trio Encore.
Iantha RichardsonCast Member
Iantha Richardson
Tessa is a risk-taker unafraid of the next challenge or adventure. She's the "Soul Train" dance coordinator with an excellent sense for talent who believes she can save every wayward dancer in her care.
Jason DirdenCast Member
Jason Dirden
Gerald, an established gangster and club owner who hasn't lost the hustle, is an alpha dog who'd rather scare you than kill you, but he isn't afraid to do the latter, either.
Jelani WinstonCast Member
Jelani Winston
Kendall is a crazy-talented singer, dancer and teenage dad who longs for success. As he works to rise, he grows jealous of his sister's ascent.
Katlyn NicholCast Member
Katlyn Nichol
Simone is a rebel. She's a glass-half-full dream-chaser who's determined to find musical fame.
Kelly PriceCast Member
Kelly Price
Extremely wise yet cautious, Brianne is the head of the Clarke household and mother of Simone and Kendall. She recognizes her children's talents but is wary of the heartache life as entertainers could bring them.
Perri CamperCast Member
Perri Camper
Delores is the gel of the Cornelius family. While Don is in Los Angeles, she holds down the fort back home in Chicago.
Sinqua WallsCast Member
Sinqua Walls
Formidable, flawed and fascinating, Don is a man who has failed at every job he's ever had until the birth of "Soul Train," the creation he loves but which threatens to tear him away from his family.