Baldwin Hills

Cast

Ashley

Cast Member

I like to go for really chic clothes, like heels and boots and dresses and stuff.

Aunjel

Cast Member

All we do every weekend ... kick back, party ... parties and kickbacks ... that's all we do. We shop. We have a lot of good shopping. L.A.: parties, kickbacks, nightlife and shopping.

Etienne

Cast Member

With a celebrity mom, Etienne tries to stay grounded his junior year.

Gerren

Cast Member

Will Gerren finally get over Moriah and find a new love?

Gerren

Cast Member

A perfect date for me would probably be the beach, movies and dinner and laying out later somewhere.

Johnathan

Cast Member

My favorite movie is 'Men of Honor.' That movie just motivates me. It's inspirational ... about not giving up. I use that movie as far as football. When I get to my limit, it pushes me to keep going and going and going when I think of that.

Justin

Cast Member

Last season, Justin took steps to reconcile with his father, but did it take? Will the two be able to have a relationship?

Justin

Cast Member

I love an independent woman. I don't need another daughter... I don't need nobody I have to take care of. I need a strong woman who's independent and can take care of herself. She can go buy her own food -- not that I'm not a man and treat my woman like a queen, but you know -- go get a brother some food some time.

Lor'Rena

Cast Member

If there's something that people don't know about me. It's that I can't dance and that when they actually meet me, I'm the funniest person in the world.

Moriah

Cast Member

This season, Moriah struggles to loosen his parents' grip, and enjoys his newfound Lady's Man status.

Moriah

Cast Member

What I like about the opposite sex is their looks... the attitude. Even when it's a bad attitude, it's something to laugh at.

Sal

Cast Member

I got a crush on Lauren London. She's pretty fly to me. I got another crush on Beyonce. It's a lot of fly women in the game. I could go on and on, but those are the main two ringing in my ear right now.

Seiko

Cast Member

Seiko has a new boyfriend. Could it be someone we met in season two?

Seiko

Cast Member

My favorite movie would have to be 'Paid in Full.' I really like gangster-type movies. I'm about my money, so I know how it is. I can't be mad at anybody who's a product of their environment and has to get it how they can.

Staci

Cast Member

How's life treating Staci who found out she was pregnant at the end of last season? Is she still with Kevin?

Staci

Cast Member

My personality is as real as it can be... as honest as I can be. If I don't like you, I don't like you. If I do, I do. Leave it at that.

Trason

Cast Member

He's the new boy in town, and the ladies love him! Could he be Gerren's new fling?

Tyler

Cast Member

She was Gerren's friend, but Tyler's interest in a certain someone may break their bond, and violate Girl Rule No. 1.

About Baldwin Hills Season

Baldwin Hills explores life from the point of view of African-American teens growing up in an upscale neighborhood in Los Angeles.