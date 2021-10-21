Baldwin Hills

Photo Galleries
Cast
I like to go for really chic clothes, like heels and boots and dresses and stuff.
All we do every weekend ... kick back, party ... parties and kickbacks ... that's all we do. We shop. We have a lot of good shopping. L.A.: parties, kickbacks, nightlife and shopping.
With a celebrity mom, Etienne tries to stay grounded his junior year.
Will Gerren finally get over Moriah and find a new love?
A perfect date for me would probably be the beach, movies and dinner and laying out later somewhere.
My favorite movie is 'Men of Honor.' That movie just motivates me. It's inspirational ... about not giving up. I use that movie as far as football. When I get to my limit, it pushes me to keep going and going and going when I think of that.
Last season, Justin took steps to reconcile with his father, but did it take? Will the two be able to have a relationship?
I love an independent woman. I don't need another daughter... I don't need nobody I have to take care of. I need a strong woman who's independent and can take care of herself. She can go buy her own food -- not that I'm not a man and treat my woman like a queen, but you know -- go get a brother some food some time.
If there's something that people don't know about me. It's that I can't dance and that when they actually meet me, I'm the funniest person in the world.
This season, Moriah struggles to loosen his parents' grip, and enjoys his newfound Lady's Man status.
What I like about the opposite sex is their looks... the attitude. Even when it's a bad attitude, it's something to laugh at.
I got a crush on Lauren London. She's pretty fly to me. I got another crush on Beyonce. It's a lot of fly women in the game. I could go on and on, but those are the main two ringing in my ear right now.
Seiko has a new boyfriend. Could it be someone we met in season two?
My favorite movie would have to be 'Paid in Full.' I really like gangster-type movies. I'm about my money, so I know how it is. I can't be mad at anybody who's a product of their environment and has to get it how they can.
How's life treating Staci who found out she was pregnant at the end of last season? Is she still with Kevin?
My personality is as real as it can be... as honest as I can be. If I don't like you, I don't like you. If I do, I do. Leave it at that.
He's the new boy in town, and the ladies love him! Could he be Gerren's new fling?
She was Gerren's friend, but Tyler's interest in a certain someone may break their bond, and violate Girl Rule No. 1.