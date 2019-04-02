While 'Being Mary Jane' Comes To An End, 'Games People Play' Comes In To Fulfill All Of Our Hunger

AS ONE SAGA ENDS, ANOTHER BEGINS DURING A MONUMENTAL TUESDAY NIGHT ON BET

GABRIELLE UNION STARS IN THE GROUNDBREAKING “BEING MARY JANE” TWO-HOUR MOVIE FINALE ON TUESDAY, APRIL 23 AT 8 PM ET/PT FOLLOWED BY THE SEXY NEW DRAMA “GAMES PEOPLE PLAY” AT 10 PM ET/PT

Morris Chestnut Has Joined the All-Star “BEING MARY JANE” Cast Including Michael Ealy, Lisa Vidal, Richard Roundtree, Margaret Avery, Richard Brooks, BJ Britt, Raven Goodwin and Nicholas Gonzalez

Rounding Out the Night of Drama, “GAMES PEOPLE PLAY” Stars Lauren London, Sarunas J. Jackson, Parker McKenna Posey, Karen Obilom and Jackie Long

“GAMES PEOPLE PLAY” is Executive Produced by Tracey Edmonds

#BeingMaryJane

#GamesPeoplePlay

NEW YORK — March 29, 2019 — After four riveting seasons,“BEING MARY JANE” fans will find out if Mary Jane Paul can truly “have it all” in an epic, two-hour series finale film airing on BET Tuesday, April 23 at 8 PM ET/PT. Starring Gabrielle Union, the movie event boasts an all-star cast including Michael Ealy, Morris Chestnut, Lisa Vidal, Richard Roundtree,Margaret Avery, Richard Brooks, BJ Britt, Raven Goodwinand Nicholas Gonzalez. As this chapter draws to a close, “BEING MARY JANE” will bow out with the same authentic voice that resonated with fans and made them fall in love with Mary Jane.

The "BEING MARY JANE" series finale movie will resume with the fallout between Mary Jane and Justin (Michael Ealy) that closed season four. While the question remains whether she has found the right man in her life, fans are also left to wonder if she will ever have a child of her own. When viewers last saw Mary Jane, she revisited the fertility clinic to have her frozen embryos implanted… right before she comes home to a surprise marriage proposal from Justin! Will Mary Jane say yes to Justin? Will she get her long-awaited chance at a family? Will she get her fairytale ending or will she reinvent what it means to live happily ever after? With so many unanswered questions, only time will tell if Mary Jane has finally found a way to have it all.

Following Mary Jane's final sign-off, viewers will be introduced to their newest guilty pleasure, "GAMES PEOPLE PLAY"premiering at a special time on Tuesday, April 23 at 10 PMET/PT. Starting Tuesday, April 30, the series will resume at its regular time at 9 PM ET/PT.Starring Lauren London, Sarunas J. Jackson, Parker McKenna Posey, Karen Obilom and Jackie Long,“GAMES PEOPLE PLAY” is a sexy, stylized drama about the L.A. high life, where everyone plays to win. Based on the popular book by Angela Burt-Murray “Games Divas Play,” “GAMES PEOPLE PLAY” follows a desperate basketball wife trying to protect her family, a tenacious journalist struggling to rebuild a tarnished career, and a scandalous groupie looking to become a star, who all find it is murder trying to stay on top.

In "GAMES PEOPLE PLAY," viewers meet Vanessa King (Lauren London), a loyal yet skeptical wife who married her high school sweetheart as he was being drafted into the nation’s premiere professional basketball league. Her lifestyle changed overnight as they went from college sweethearts to a power couple astride a world of money, easy sex, and glamour. Vanessa is married to Marques King (Sarunas J. Jackson), who is an all-star baller that was able to prepare himself for all aspects of life as a professional basketball player, except the women. His inability to resist temptation causes what may be irreparable damage to his marriage to Vanessa. Kareem Johnson (Jackie Long), Marques’ best friend and assistant, is a former college basketball standout once destined for fame and fortune. Frustrated by living on the sidelines, he’s willing to risk everything for a shot at the life that should have been his.

Adding to the mix of drama, along comes Laila James (Parker McKenna Posey), a cunning and alluring, yet struggling actress. When she realizes that she is never going to get ahead based on pure talent, she decides to embrace her sexy, flashy side to get ahead on social media. She finds that in LA, fame is the ultimate drug. Karen Obilom stars as Nia Bullock, a quick-witted, smart and savvy blogger, who gets a new job and she thinks is going to launch her long-dreamed-of journalism career. However, as it turns out, this new job pulls her into the world of celebrity gossip – big names, high stakes, and never-ending scandal.

"BEING MARY JANE" is executive produced by Gabrielle Union, Mara Brock Akil, Salim Akil and Jeff Morrone. The finale is executive produced by Devon K. Shepard and co-executive produced by Patrik-Ian Polk and Alexander A. Motlagh. Writers of the finale are Polk, Shepard and Alyson Fouse and the movie was directed by Adam Shankman. The series was created by Mara Brock Akil.

“GAMES PEOPLE PLAY” is executive produced by Tracey Edmonds (“Soul Food”) of Edmonds Entertainment, along with Angela Burt-Murray serving as executive producer. Vanessa Middleton and Kim Newton serve as co-showrunners and executive producers for the series.

For more information about “BEING MARY JANE” and“GAMES PEOPLE PLAY” visit the network’s official page at BET.com . Also, join the conversation on all social platforms @BET.