Being Terry Kennedy chronicles the daily grind of ambitious pro skater and entrepreneur Terry "TK" Kennedy as he sets out to build his brand into an empire.

Big Phil

Cast Member

Brother Big Phil is the good-hearted hustler. Tune in to the premiere, Oct. 12 after the Hip Hop Awards.

Elvira

Cast Member

As Terry's publicist, Elvira has the strategies TK needs to take it to the next level.

Grandma

Cast Member

The main source of Terry's inspiration is his Grandma, and her advice is what steers him down the right path.

Jaiden

Cast Member

Can the production manager for Terry's clothing label, Fly Society, keep up with Terry's demands?

Lil' Phil

Cast Member

Terry's cousin Lil’ Phil wants to follow in TK’s skater footsteps. Tune in to the premiere Oct. 12 after the Hip Hop Awards.

Nino

Cast Member

Nino hopes to help Terry make Fly Society a household name.

Reggie

Cast Member

Terry's cousin Reggie is a college student. He helps Terry with the business.

Terry Kennedy

Cast Member

Terry is a well-known and respected skater, but he wants his brand to rise higher than just skateboarding. Tune in to the premiere Oct. 12 after the Hip Hop Awards.

Uncle Phil

Cast Member

As Lil’ Phil’s dad, Uncle Phil can be quite the disciplinarian.

