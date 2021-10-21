Being Terry Kennedy

Photo Galleries
Cast
Big PhilCast Member
Big Phil
Brother Big Phil is the good-hearted hustler. Tune in to the premiere, Oct. 12 after the Hip Hop Awards.
ElviraCast Member
Elvira
As Terry's publicist, Elvira has the strategies TK needs to take it to the next level.
GrandmaCast Member
Grandma
The main source of Terry's inspiration is his Grandma, and her advice is what steers him down the right path.
JaidenCast Member
Jaiden
Can the production manager for Terry's clothing label, Fly Society, keep up with Terry's demands?
Lil' PhilCast Member
Lil' Phil
Terry's cousin Lil’ Phil wants to follow in TK’s skater footsteps. Tune in to the premiere Oct. 12 after the Hip Hop Awards.
NinoCast Member
Nino
Nino hopes to help Terry make Fly Society a household name.
ReggieCast Member
Reggie
Terry's cousin Reggie is a college student. He helps Terry with the business.
Terry KennedyCast Member
Terry Kennedy
Terry is a well-known and respected skater, but he wants his brand to rise higher than just skateboarding. Tune in to the premiere Oct. 12 after the Hip Hop Awards.
Uncle PhilCast Member
Uncle Phil
As Lil’ Phil’s dad, Uncle Phil can be quite the disciplinarian.
