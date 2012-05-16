BET Awards 2018
- 01:57Highlight21 Questions With Chance the RapperChance the Rapper answers our rapid-fire questions!06/15/2017
- 06:30ExclusiveJamie Foxx Talks His Craziest Fan Encounter & More In 21 Questions! | BET AwardsHost Jamie Foxx reveals some secrets with 21 Questions!06/21/2018
- 01:24SpeechSZA Takes the Award for Best New ArtistSis! SZA wins the award for Best New Artist.06/24/2018
- 05:17HighlightJamie Foxx Throws a Shout Out to Wakanda's FinestJamie Foxx hypes the cast of 'Black Panther.'06/24/2018
- 02:24SpeechWe Salute Those Who Are Selflessly Vigilant About the Wellbeing and Advancement of Our CommunitiesPutting on for the culture means doing the work.06/24/2018
- 06:37SpeechWe Salute Debra Lee With the Ultimate Icon AwardBET would not be what it is without this visionary.06/24/2018
- 01:50HighlightAll of the Lights: Stars From Across the Industry Honor Debra LeeShe's helped the careers of Stevie Wonder, Mary J. and more!06/24/2018
- 03:45SpeechThe Legendary Anita Baker Is Honored With a Lifetime Achievement AwardThank you for your countless contributions to the culture.06/24/2018
- 02:03HighlightMary J. Blige, Patti LaBelle, Lala Hathaway and More Describe Anita Baker's Influence in Music!Anita Baker is loved by all!06/24/2018
- 00:59HighlightSalute to Brittany Packnett, One of the Fiercest Activists of Our TimeBrittany Packnett is honored as Shine a Light honoree.06/24/2018
- 02:06HighlightMichael Blackson Calls on Wanda to Save #BlackandaWanda is taking over #Blackanda.06/24/2018
- 02:19SpeechDavido Wins Award for Best International Act for Nigeria!Amid a number of World Cup victories, too. #NaijaSZN06/24/2018