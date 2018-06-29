Get To Know the Princess of Soca: Nailah Blackman

Crown royalty, Nailah reigns on the throne of Trinidad and Tobago music style, Soca.

Published 1 week ago

The apple doesn't fall too far from the tree when it comes to princess of Soca, Nailah Blackman. Following in her granddad’s footsteps, Lord Shortly, who his fans know as Ras Shorty, is the inventor of the Soca music style. A combination of East Indian and African rhythm. The original purpose of Soca was to bring East Indians, Africans and Trinidadians together.

What you’re seeing right here is bliss I think I was still in disbelief that @janellemonae , @sza & @johnlegend SAT right next me!!!! So Much so I just wanted to say Thank you! to everybody that supported me. It shows a lot about our tiny islands that make up the West Indies. I did not win but it was an honor to even be nominated, To walk the red carpet and be the in the presence of so many amazing artists. And especially in such a short space of time being on the scene. And most artist that have been nominated for this award have gone to do such amazing things such at @danielcaesar and @jorjasmith_ @skipmarley so stay tuned. I have some amazing things I can’t wait to share! God has shown me favor, my family has sacrificed a lot! And my management have worked their asses off! @lori1606 & @anson_pro_ And we’ll continue to work! Big up to my Producer @anson_pro_ our music have crossed boarders and we’re evolving faster than ever! Believe it or not after the award show as tired as I was we went on with the rest of the night to begin shooting Birthday song! Music video! But again thank you to my #naiarmy and to all my supporters! This is just the beginning. Mad music coming, mad love #trinidadandtobago #westindies #redcarpet #sokah #bet My outfit is designed by SOKAH which is yours truly @nailahblackmantt and my gorgeous mother @abbiblackmanmusic she made that top by hand guy! That’s love 😭😘 Hair by @vivrevirgin.hair

Nailah brings her own twist to the scene as she infuses a dash of afropop-soca into the already made Soca mix. Her newly created fusion of music is what she calls World Music.

She brings her versatility, sultry and soulful vibes all the way from San Fernando, Trinidad and Tobago (where she is from).

This royal go-getter does not settle for being average. Bringing multiple skills to the table. She sings, plays a variety of instruments and designs the clothes that she performs in. Despite her not officially labeling herself as a seamstress, she sure does have a vision and puts in the necessary hard work to bring her dreams to reality.

