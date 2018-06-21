Global Good Honoree: Bismack Biyombo

BET International proudly pays tribute to the resilient NBA millionaire Bismack Biyombo for his determination to build up his homeland of the Congo. Growing up poor in the Democratic Republic of Congo was his motivation. Walking 45 minutes to school and no basketball shoes in sight, all Biyombo had was hope and a dream.

Fast forward to the present. This 25-year-old is currently a professional basketball player for the Orlando Magic. Not forgetting where he comes from, the forward/center continues to help his native land by donating money to build schools and to also help with other needs within the nation. His road to fame was not always a smooth ride. He remembers playing basketball without shoes and only having one pair of dress shoes.

His life’s dream evolved through his love of basketball soon after receiving an offer to play on a pro basketball team in the Middle East at the young age of 16. His life had reached a peak back in 2011 when he was asked to play in the 2011 Portland, Oregon, Hoop Summit. There, Biyombo competed with legends including New Orleans’ very own Anthony Davis.

Soon after, Biyombo was drafted by the Sacramento Kings while completing his time at the summit.

Biyombo continues to work with his parents, who keep his charitable foundation running, with the main focus of operating basketball camps and a mission to teach life skills. In addition, he awards educational scholarships to study domestically.