#RIP to the OGs: Our Favorite Artists Who Were Gone To Soon

Mandatory Credit: Photo by Larry Marano/REX/Shutterstock (8847724n) XXXtentacion XXXtentacion at I Heart radio Station 103.5 The Beat, Fort Lauderdale, USA - 26 May 2017

#RIP to the OGs: Our Favorite Artists Who Were Gone To Soon

To XXXtentacion, Prodigy, Chinx and many others, we wish you were with us! And you are still in our hearts.

Published 6 days ago

In light of XXXtentacion's murder which occurred earlier this afternoon, BET would like to shine a light on a few of our favorite artists who passed away too soon. We love you, we remember you and you are always in our hearts.

#RIPXXXtentacion.

Written by BET Staff

COMMENTS

Get More!

TRENDING IN SHOWS

SEE ALL TRENDING

Recommended

Latest in shows