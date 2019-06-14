Pan-African Activist, Chakabars Earns Coveted Global Good Award From BET

BET International is proud to announce that UK based, Instagram activist and Pan-African developer, Chakabars will be honored with the 2019 BET International Global Good Award. Chakabars is an activist and founder of @spartanfam, a fitness movement built upon bringing the benefits of exercise and nutrition to underserved areas of inner-London in the UK. In addition to founding @spartanfam, in 2016, Chakabars brought his expertise to the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) where he created charity boxing events to help preserve struggling orphanages and refurbished medical centers in two, heavily under-resourced areas of Minova and Ngaba. To further serve the global community, Chakabars founded iHeartAfrica in 2017 and purchased land in a remote area of the DRC to build an eco-village, dedicated to local orphans - a project that is still in motion and supported by Lenny Kravitz, Stefflon Don and FuseODG.

Since 2017, Chakabars has built several additional social good initiatives including, #LoveArmyForSomalia, a social media army that, in partnership with powerhouses like Colin Kaepernick, Lenny Kravitz and Turkish Airlines, generated over 2.1 billion impressions and brought crisis aid to over 80,000 people in Somalia. Today, Chakabars continues to tap into the power of grassroots and global communities and ensure that all beneficiaries of his open projects, are supported through revenue from his own sustainable community business @FruitzNRootz, which generated $40,000 for charity in 6 months.