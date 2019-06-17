Earvin "Magic" Johnson and More Stars Join the BET Experience Lineup

EARVIN "MAGIC" JOHNSON JOINS THE BET EXPERIENCE 2019 FAN FEST LINEUP AT L.A. LIVE

A$AP Ferg, Lil Yachty, Jacquees, Vince Staples, Gary Owen, Michael Blackson, Deon Taylor and More Added to the Star-Studded Lineup

LOS ANGELES, June 17, 2019 – BET has announced that Earvin "Magic" Johnson will participate in this year's BET Experience Genius Talks, sponsored by Denny's, taking place during BET Experience Weekend at L.A. LIVE. Johnson will join the stellar lineup of three additional Genius Talks sponsored by Credit Karma, which includes Lena Waithe, Yara Shahidi and Marsai Martin, where he will share the story of his business endeavors, fostering community and economic empowerment, and bringing the magic to everything he does. Genius Talks interviews will take place at L.A. LIVE on Saturday, June 22.

"I am thrilled to participate in this year's BET Experience Genius Talks sponsored by Denny's. I look forward to sharing my journey in business and discussing social issues within our community on the BET Experience platform," said Johnson.

Also joining the dynamic lineup of talent throughout the weekend will be rapper A$AP Ferg, who will sit down with renowned music journalist Elliott Wilson for a special live edition of CRWN: A Conversation with Elliott Wilson. Social media superstars Aliya Janell and Watch Jazzy will represent for the ladies on the BETX Live Refreshed by Coca-Cola stage, with beats by DJ Brittany Sky.

Lil Yachty takes over the crowd as he joins BJ The Chicago Kid, Vince Staples and Zaytoven for special performances on the McDonald's Stage on Friday, June 21. Attendees will get a kick out of the hilarious Gary Owen, Deon Taylor and Michael Blackson as they play alongside Bresha Webb, Deon Taylor, London On Da Track, Nafessa Williams and other celebrities in the BET Experience Celebrity Dodgeball Game. Soulful crooner Jacquees joins Tank at the BET Experience Club Novo, an R&B after-party like no other hosted by Big Tigger.

Ticket packages are now available for the BET Experience at L.A. LIVE and are better than ever. In addition to incredible seats for STAPLES Center shows, three levels of BETX VIP Packages (Gold Plus is sold out) offer guests the only opportunity to purchase tickets to the highly anticipated BET Awards, broadcast live from the Microsoft Theater. Full package amenities and pricing for the Diamond, Platinum and Gold packages can be found by visiting https://www.betexperience.com or by calling (877) 234-8425.

General tickets for the BET Experience at L.A. LIVE presented by Coca-Cola® are available NOW at http://www.axs.com/betexperience.

