- 00:30ExclusiveS2Queen Collective Gives Women of Color a Powerful VoiceBET honors the full Black experience with powerful films from Arielle Knight, Cai Thomas, Haimy Assefa and Tina Charles during Queen Collective, premiering June 19 at 9/8c.06/15/2021
- 01:00ExclusiveS2Tina Charles Knows the Importance of Representation"Game Changer" director and WNBA player Tina Charles explains the significance of diversity, and Tanya DePass discusses the mission of her organization I Need Diverse Games.06/15/2021
- 01:00ExclusiveS2Tina Charles Tells Tanya DePass's Story in "Game ChangerDirector Tina Charles shines a light on the need for Black representation in the gaming industry in her film "Game Changer," which tells the story of Tanya DePass's personal journey.06/15/2021
- 01:00ExclusiveS2Haimy Assefa Tackles Racial Disparity in "Black Birth"Director Haimy Assefa follows the journeys of three expectant Black mothers in her film "Black Birth," as she calls for greater awareness for Black maternal health.06/15/2021
- 01:00ExclusiveS2Arielle Knight Shares Insight into "A Song of Grace"Director Arielle Knight pushes back on the idea that there's one way to define Blackness and tell Black stories with her film "A Song of Grace"06/16/2021
About BET HER Presents: Queen Collective
Queen Latifah, Flavor Unit, Procter & Gamble and Tribeca Studios have created the Queen Collective, a program designed to create racial equality behind the camera.