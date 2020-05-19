BET HER Presents: Queen Collective
- All Videos
- Exclusive
- Trailer
- 02:25ExclusiveS1How the Queen Collective Creates Access for Women in FilmQueen Latifah's program mentors women filmmakers of color.05/19/2020
- 01:00ExclusiveS1Director Nadine Natour Is Fearless to Face AnythingGloves Off co-director Nadine Natour talks empowerment.06/08/2020
- 01:00ExclusiveS1Samantha Knowles Draws Attention to Black Hair DiscriminationThe filmmaker tackles black hair discrimination in Kentucky.06/08/2020
- 00:30TrailerS1BET Her Presents: Queen CollectiveQueen Latifah unveils four films by women of color, June 13.06/10/2020