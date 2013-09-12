BET News Special
- 03:55HighlightPresident's Weekly Address: Calling on Congress to Extend Unemployment BenefitsObama says 1.3 million may lose benefits.12/09/2013
- 04:47HighlightMaya Angelou's Nelson Mandela TributeThe State Department unveils a special poem.12/09/2013
- 01:57ExclusiveIs the Knockout Game a Hate Crime?Brooklyn residents weigh in on the knockout game.12/09/2013
- 03:02HighlightPresident's Weekly Address: Marking the One-Year Anniversary of the Newtown ShootingObama honors the memory of 26 victims.12/16/2013
- 01:18HighlightMadiba Laid to Rest at LastSee special moments from Mandela's state funeral.12/17/2013
- 05:05ExclusiveTeens Who Did Their Thing in 2013BET.com acknowledges amazing things done by teens.12/17/2013
- 06:02HighlightFirst Lady Michelle Obama Reads "The Night Before Christmas"Michelle Obama reads a classic Christmas tale.12/18/2013
- 02:42ExclusivePresident’s Weekly Address: Working Together for AmericansObama wants to extend emergency unemployment insurance.12/23/2013
- 08:53ExclusiveTop Ten Goofs, Gaffes and Blunders of 2013 – Part 1Which blunders made our list?12/23/2013
- 07:29ExclusiveTop 10 Goofs, Gaffes and Blunders of 2013 ? Part 2Which mishaps left the biggest impressions?12/23/2013
- 06:18Exclusive"Why Can't Santa Be Black?"My Santa's Black. His sleigh is, too.12/24/2013
- 03:43ExclusivePresident's Weekly Address: The President and First Lady Wish Everyone a Happy Holiday SeasonThe Obamas wish everyone Happy Holidays.12/25/2013
About BET News Special
A round of all of the important news that affects our community.