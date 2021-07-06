Watch the State of The Union Address on BET.com

"BET Remembers Nelson Mandela: The Passing of a Legend"

Watch the State of The Union Address on BET.com

BET.com brings you the latest news live from Washington. Watch the State of the Union Address at 9P/8C.

Published 28 minutes ago

On Tuesday, January 28, President Obama will address the nation with his annual speech on the current state of affairs in the country. BET News will provide a candid analysis of the Address via a live video stream, hosted by journalist Marc Lamont Hill. In addition, BET.com's White House correspondent Andrew Showell will delve further into the agenda with discussion from the Washington Times building.

Log on to BET.com at 9P/8C to watch the State of the Union Address 2014 live or tune in to BET at 12A/11C to watch the re-air.

For the latest news log on to BET.com/News or follow @BETNews on Twitter.

(Photo: BET)

Written by Jordan "YR" Yue

COMMENTS

Get More!

TRENDING IN SHOWS

SEE ALL TRENDING

Recommended

Latest in shows