BET Presents: The Encore
Some of the biggest R&B girl group members of the 1990s and early 2000s come together to record a supergroup album in 30 days.
S1 • E10
The EncoreProduction concerns leave the ladies feeling apprehensive in their final two days of rehearsals, Felisha calls her stylist for a last-minute favor, and Bluprint makes their live debut.08/11/2021
S1 • E9
Stack ThatAs the group comes together to finalize their album, look and performance Kiely is still on the fence about if she will perform. With days until the final show the Ladies reach a make or break point on if they can actually pull it all off.08/05/2021
S1 • E8
A Miss-DirectionNivea's abrupt departure causes a domino effect, Kosine's apology gets a mixed reception, a new queen is crowned, and the ladies try to agree on a cohesive look for their final performance.07/29/2021
S1 • E7
CherishFelisha and Kosine's dispute causes a rift in the house, LeMisha organizes a burn party to help each group member let go of something from her past, and Nivea reaches her breaking point.07/22/2021
S1 • E6
Demons & DivisionDuring a listening party, the ladies reconnect with some of their former bandmates, producers and music industry contacts, Aubrey reaches her breaking point, and Felisha and Kosine butt heads.07/14/2021
S1 • E5
Heavy Is the HeadAubrey's issues with Elijah spill over into the group when Felisha gets involved, and tensions over the set list interrupt the group's studio time.07/08/2021
S1 • E4
Questionable QueenThe twins and LeMisha make up, Pamela unites the house through her new song, and Aubrey goes MIA during choreography and recording sessions, prompting Felisha to call for her replacement.06/30/2021
S1 • E3
Do the RecordKiely feels undermined by Aubrey, the groups try to impress the producers in the recording studio, the house elects a new queen, and LeMisha speaks out about the twins.06/24/2021
S1 • E2
Time to Be QueenThe women elect a queen to reign over group decisions, Pamela makes a surprising declaration about her past, LeMisha confronts the twins, and everyone wonders what Kiely's role really is.06/17/2021
S1 • E1
Let the Music PlayAfter the group of nine learns they only have 30 days to form an R&B supergroup and cut a record, the ladies start assessing each other, and divisions appear when Aubrey forms a small clique.06/10/2021
About BET Presents: The Encore
Joining forces to form an R&B supergroup, members of The Cheetah Girls, Danity Kane, 3LW, Blaque and more collaborate on an album and a live performance in hopes of having another shot at success in the music industry.