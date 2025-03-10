BET Talks
S3 • E38
Joy-Ann ReidJoy-Ann Reid sits down for a frank conversation about her bold move from mainstream news to an independent podcast, navigating free speech in today's complex political climate and more.10/03/2025
- 17:52
S3 • E37
CiaraCiara chats about her star-studded 8th studio album and second independent project "CiCi," building a production company with her husband, and her journey as an artist, wife and mother.09/19/2025
- 28:11
S3 • E36
SPINALLSPINALL describes going from a university student to one of the most celebrated artists in Lagos, Nigeria, and chats about his childhood, family, cultural pride and his seventh studio album.09/22/2025
- 21:15
S3 • E35
Jermaine DupriJermaine Dupri talks about his docuseries "Magic City: An American Fantasy," its stacked soundtrack, and how Atlanta's strip club legacy has shaped hip hop.09/18/2025
- 24:08
S3 • E34
Carlos KingReality TV producer Carlos King discusses drawing career inspiration from MTV icons, how he employs his journalism skills to both reality TV and his podcast, his documentary "The Stroll" and more.09/16/2025
- 22:44
S3 • E33
Busta RhymesHip-hop legend Busta Rhymes joins Jamila Mustafa for an in-depth conversation about his iconic career, creative process and journey as a family man, plus his role in "The Naked Gun."08/29/2025
- 22:23
S3 • E32
Spike LeeLegendary filmmaker Spike Lee shares a behind-the scenes story from "Malcolm X," reflects on his collaborations with Denzel Washington and offers a look at his Brooklyn Museum exhibit.08/22/2025
- 23:42
S3 • E31
Charlamagne Tha GodCharlamagne Tha God reflects on his early days as Wendy Williams's cohost, discusses his graphic novel, and shares insights into his journey through media, culture and storytelling.08/22/2025
- 19:40
S3 • E30
Eric BenétGrammy-nominated R&B artist Eric Benét sits down with host Jamila Mustafa to discuss his album "The Co-Star," reflect on fatherhood and share intimate moments from his musical journey.08/22/2025