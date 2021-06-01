Which Actor Should Play Pres. Obama In a Biopic? (Poll)

Who Should Play Pres. Obama In a Biopic About His Life?

Which Actor Should Play Pres. Obama In a Biopic? (Poll)

Not sure who could pull this one off.

Published 15 hours ago

Written by BET-Staff

COMMENTS

Get More!

TRENDING IN SHOWS

SEE ALL TRENDING

Recommended

Latest in shows