Win $500 With BET's Christmas Cash Out Sweepstakes

We thought so — because Christmas time is almost here! This month, watch our holiday TV and movie marathon on BET on December 12, starting at 6P/5C — with devices in hand! Tweet for your chance to win $500 every 30 minutes during the Almost Christmas Christmas Cash Out Watch and Win Sweepstakes !

NO PURCHASE OR PAYMENT NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN.

OPEN TO LEGAL RESIDENTS OF THE FIFTY (50) UNITED STATES AND THE DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA (EXCLUDING PUERTO RICO, THE U.S. VIRGIN ISLANDS, AND OTHER COMMONWEALTHS, TERRITORIES AND POSSESSIONS) WHO ARE 18 YEARS OR OLDER.



1. ELIGIBILITY: “The Almost Christmas, Christmas Cash Out Watch & Win Sweepstakes” (the “Sweepstakes”) is open only to legal residents of the fifty (50) United States and the District of Columbia (excluding Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands, and other commonwealths, territories and possessions) who are 18 years of age or older as of December 12, 2015, and have an active public Twitter® account not created for the sole purpose of entering this Sweepstakes. Employees, and their immediate families (spouses, parents, children, siblings, and their respective spouses), including household members of Black Entertainment Television LLC (“Sponsor"), and its respective parent, affiliates, subsidiaries, divisions, and advertising and promotion agencies involved in this Sweepstakes are not eligible. By entering this Sweepstakes, each entrant agrees to release and hold harmless Sponsor, Twitter, Inc., and their respective parent companies, subsidiaries, affiliates, suppliers, distributors, advertising/promotion agencies, promotional partners, and prize suppliers, and each of their respective parent companies, affiliates, subsidiaries, agencies, employees, officers, directors, representatives, advertising and promotion agencies and prize suppliers (collectively, the “Released Parties”) from any injury, loss, death, damage, action, claim, demand or other liability that may occur from entrant’s participation in this Sweepstakes or from the possession, acceptance, use or misuse of any prize awarded, or attendance at any event or participation in any Sweepstakes-related activity and for any claims based on publicity rights, defamation, misappropriation, false association, invasion of privacy, copyright infringement, trademark infringement or any other intellectual property-related cause of action and/or breach of contract. Sponsor reserves the right to verify eligibility qualifications of any winner. This Sweepstakes is subject to all applicable federal, state, and local laws and regulations and is void where prohibited.



2. AGREEMENT TO OFFICIAL RULES: By entering, entrants agree to be bound by these Official Rules. The Released Parties are not responsible if the Sweepstakes cannot take place or if the Prize (defined below) cannot be awarded due to travel cancellations, delays or interruptions due to acts of God, acts of war, natural disasters, weather, acts of terrorism or any other causes outside of the Released Parties reasonable control.



3. TIMING: The Sweepstakes begins on December 12, 2015 at 6:00 p.m. ET and ends on December 13, 2015 at 12:00 a.m. ET (the "Sweepstakes Period"). The time posted on Twitter at the time the correct code was posted to the site will be deemed the time of entry/submission.



4. HOW TO ENTER: TO PARTICIPATE YOU MUST HAVE AN ACTIVE PUBLIC TWITTER ACCOUNT AND YOU MUST NOT REGISTER FOR A TWITTER ACCOUNT FOR THE SOLE PURPOSE OF PARTICIPATING IN THIS SWEEPSTAKES. To submit an entry, take the following steps:

(i) Tune-in to the BET cable channel throughout the Sweepstakes Period to get the entry code (twelve (12) codes will be aired); and



(ii) Log onto your Twitter account and tweet the entry code to “@bet” with the hashtag #BETChristmasCash.



Your entry shall be referred to herein as the “Submission.” Your entry must comply with the above requirements in order to be eligible. By entering, each entrant further agrees that his or her Submission must comply with these Official Rules and Twitter’s Terms of Use, and that Sponsor, in its sole discretion, may reject any entrant’s Submission and disqualify him or her from the Sweepstakes if Sponsor believes that such Submission fails to adhere to the above guidelines. Normal Internet, phone and usage charges imposed by your online or phone service may apply.



In the event of a dispute as to any Submission, the authorized account holder of the Twitter account used to participate will be deemed to be the entrant and must comply with these Official Rules. Each entrant may be required to show proof of being an authorized account holder.



LIMIT: One (1) Submission per aired entry code. Submission must be received within thirty minutes (30:00) of the applicable entry code being aired. Log on to www.bet.com/cashout to view Official Rules.





5. DETERMINATION OF WINNERS: Sponsor will randomly select one (1) potential winner per entry code

aired (the “Winner(s)”) from among all eligible entries received during the Sweepstakes Period following

selection for a total of twelve (12) potential Winners. The selection process shall be conducted under the

supervision of Sponsor. Sponsor shall choose the Winners in its sole discretion which shall be final and

binding. Sponsor will notify the potential Winners by social media direct messaging. The potential

Winners will have seventy-two (72) hours to reply to Sponsor’s notification or he/she will be disqualified.



6. WINNER REQUIREMENTS: The potential Winners will be required to sign and return an Affidavit of

Liability and Publicity Release (the “Affidavit”) and any other required documents within seven (7) days of

receipt in order to claim his/her prize. If a potential Winner cannot be contacted, fails to execute and

return the Affidavit within the required time period, or does not comply with these Official Rules, the

potential Winner forfeits the Prize. If a potential Winner is disqualified for any reason, the Prize may be

awarded to an alternate winner, if any, in Sponsor’s sole discretion.



7. PRIZE: Twelve (12) prizes are available to be awarded in this Sweepstakes. Twelve (12) Winners will

each receive a gift card valued at Five Hundred Dollars ($500.00 USD) and issued by a bank or major

credit card company / association of Sponsor’s choice (collectively, the “Prize”). Actual Retail Value for all

prizes: $6,000.00 USD. The Winner will not receive any unused monies on the Prize. Sponsor will not

replace the Prize if lost, mutilated, or stolen. The Winners are solely responsible for any federal and state

tax obligations related to acceptance of the Prize. No substitution or transfer of prizes permitted, except

at the sole discretion of the Sponsor. If the Prize is unavailable, Sponsor reserves the right to substitute a

prize of equal or greater value. The Prize will be awarded provided it is properly claimed and is nonassignable

and non-transferable.



8. GENERAL CONDITIONS: Sponsor reserves the right to disqualify any individual they find, to be tampering with the entry process or the operation of the Sweepstakes; to be in violation of Twitter’s Terms

of Use; to be acting in violation of these Official Rules; or to be acting in a non-sportsmanlike or disruptive

manner, or with intent to annoy, abuse, threaten or harass any other person. Any attempt by any person

to deliberately undermine the legitimate operation of the Sweepstakes may be a violation of criminal and

civil law, and, should such an attempt be made, Sponsor reserves the right to seek damages and other

remedies (including attorneys’ fees) from any such person to the fullest extent permitted by law.

Sponsor’s failure to enforce any term of these Official Rules shall not constitute a waiver of that provision.

Any use of robotic, automatic, macro, programmed, or like entry methods will void all such entries by such

methods.



9. PUBLICITY: Acceptance of any prize shall constitute and signify winner’s agreement and consent that

Sponsor and its respective designees may use the Winner’s name, city, state, likeness, photo,

Submission and/or prize information in connection with the Sweepstakes for promotional, advertising or

other purposes, worldwide, in perpetuity, in any and all media now known or hereafter devised, including

the Internet, without limitation and without further payment, notification, permission or other consideration,

except where prohibited by law.



10. LIMITATION OF LIABILITY: The Released Parties are not responsible for: (1) any incorrect or

inaccurate information, whether caused by entrant, printing, typographical or other errors or by any of the

equipment or programming associated with or utilized in the Sweepstakes; (2) technical failures of any

kind, including, but not limited to malfunctions, interruptions, or disconnections in phone lines or network

hardware or software; (3) unauthorized human intervention in any part of the Submission process or the

Sweepstakes; (4) printing, typographical, technical, computer, network or human error which may occur in the administration of the Sweepstakes, the uploading, the processing or judging of Submissions, the announcement of the prizes or in any Sweepstakes-related materials; (5) late, lost, undeliverable, damaged or stolen mail; or (6) any injury or damage to persons or property which may be caused, directly or indirectly, in whole or in part, from entrant’s participation in the Sweepstakes or receipt or use or misuse of any prize (including any travel/activity related thereto). The Released Parties are not responsible for misdirected or undeliverable Submissions or for any technical problems, malfunctions of computer systems, servers, providers, hardware/software, lost or unavailable network connections or failed, incomplete, garbled or delayed computer transmission or any combination thereof. Released Parties are not responsible for any unauthorized third party use of any Submission. IN NO EVENT WILL THE RELEASED PARTIES BE RESPONSIBLE OR LIABLE FOR ANY DAMAGES OR LOSSES OF ANY KIND, INCLUDING DIRECT, INDIRECT, INCIDENTAL, CONSEQUENTIAL OR PUNITIVE DAMAGES ARISING OUT OF YOUR ACCESS TO AND USE OF THE SERVICE AND/OR THE CONTEST, DOWNLOADING FROM AND/OR PRINTING MATERIAL DOWNLOADED FROM ANY WEBSITES ASSOCIATED WITH THE CONTEST. SOME JURISDICTIONS MAY NOT ALLOW THE LIMITATIONS OR EXCLUSION OF LIABILITY FOR INCIDENTAL OR CONSEQUENTIAL DAMAGES OR EXCLUSION OF IMPLIED WARRANTIES SO SOME OF THE ABOVE LIMITATIONS OR EXCLUSIONS MAY NOT APPLY TO YOU. CHECK YOUR LOCAL LAWS FOR ANY RESTRICTIONS OR LIMITATIONS REGARDING THESE LIMITATIONS OR EXCLUSIONS.



11. DISPUTES: Except where prohibited, entrant agrees that: (1) any and all disputes, claims and causes of action arising out of or connected with this Sweepstakes or any prize awarded shall be resolved individually, without resort to any form of class action, and exclusively before a federal or state court located in the State of New York having competent jurisdiction; (2) any and all claims, judgments and awards shall be limited to actual out-of-pocket costs incurred, including costs associated with entering this Sweepstakes, but in no event attorneys’ fees; and (3) under no circumstances will entrant be permitted to obtain awards for, and entrant hereby waives all rights to claim, indirect, punitive, incidental and consequential damages and any other damages, other than for actual out-of-pocket expenses, and any and all rights to have damages multiplied or otherwise increased. All issues and questions concerning the construction, validity, interpretation and enforceability of these Official Rules, or the rights and obligations of the entrant and Sponsor in connection with the Sweepstakes, shall be governed by, and construed in accordance with, the laws of the State of New York without giving effect to any choice of law or conflict of law rules (whether of the State of New York or any other jurisdiction), which would cause the application of the laws of any jurisdiction other than the State of New York.



12. PRIVACY: Information collected is subject to each Sponsor’s Privacy Policy, available at http://www.bet.com/privacy-policy.html.



13. WINNER’S LIST: For the name of the winners, available after January 14, 2016, mail a self-addressed stamped envelope to: Black Entertainment Television LLC, One BET Plaza, 1235 “W” Street, NE, Washington, D.C. 20018, Attn: “The Almost Christmas, Christmas Cash Out Watch & Win Sweepstakes”. Washington and Vermont residents may omit return postage when requesting list of prize winners.



14. SPONSOR: Black Entertainment Television LLC, One BET Plaza, 1235 “W” Street, NE, Washington, D.C. 20018. © 2015 Black Entertainment Television LLC. All rights reserved. This promotion is in no way sponsored, endorsed, or administered by Twitter.

