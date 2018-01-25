Black Card Revoked Dictionary Vol. 1: NYC Slang

#YourFaveCouldNever: These Videos Will Make You Laugh Until You Cry
Prepare to laugh until you cry with these hilarious videos from some of the LMAO nominees!
Evidence of Black brilliance is everywhere you look — from pop culture to art to architecture and more. Give us an adverse situation and we'll rise from it better than before. Our creativity touches every facet of existence and has done plenty to color our everyday conversations.
Slang is just one of the many ways we make the mainstream our own. It gets copied, imitated, replicated, but never re-authenticated. Regions around the world shape language in fun and innovative ways to suit their environment. Here, we highlight the first of many places we'll cover: New York City. As a New Yorker would say it, "peep" this video below.
Tune in to Black Card Revoked Thursdays at 10P/9C on BET. Be part of the fun as we enjoy a game that's for our culture from our culture.
(Photo: Christian Vierig/Getty Images)
Prepare to laugh until you cry with these hilarious videos from some of the LMAO nominees!
Who had the best glo up? These Social Awards nominees started from the bottom, now they're here!
COMMENTS