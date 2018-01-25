Black Card Revoked Dictionary Vol. 1: NYC Slang

Evidence of Black brilliance is everywhere you look — from pop culture to art to architecture and more. Give us an adverse situation and we'll rise from it better than before. Our creativity touches every facet of existence and has done plenty to color our everyday conversations.

Slang is just one of the many ways we make the mainstream our own. It gets copied, imitated, replicated, but never re-authenticated. Regions around the world shape language in fun and innovative ways to suit their environment. Here, we highlight the first of many places we'll cover: New York City. As a New Yorker would say it, "peep" this video below.