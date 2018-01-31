Black Card Revoked Dictionary Vol. 2: DMV Slang

WASHINGTON, DC - JUNE 25: Chicken wings with Mumbo sauce from Yum's Carryout is seen on Tuesday June 25, 2013 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Matt McClain/ The Washington Post via Getty Images)

Slang is just one of the many ways we make the mainstream our own. This video covers just a few of the many creative expressions you'll hear in the DMV.

Published 5 hours ago

Slang is just one of the many ways we make the mainstream our own. It gets copied, imitated, replicated, but never re-authenticated. Regions around the world shape language in fun and innovative ways to suit their environment.

Here, we highlight the the slang from the DMV (D.C., Maryland and Northern Virginia). The Greater Washington, D.C., region has some of the most unique slang around, and if you ever listen to a native as you are on your way to the "carryout" to get a three-piece with fries (and mumbo sauce, of course), you're likely to hear some of these fun expressions. Here are a few in the video below:

Tune in to Black Card Revoked  Thursdays at 10P/9C on BET. Be part of the fun as we enjoy a game that's for our culture from our culture.

Written by BET Staff

(Photo: Matt McClain/ The Washington Post via Getty Images)

