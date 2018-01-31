Black Card Revoked Dictionary Vol. 2: DMV Slang

Slang is just one of the many ways we make the mainstream our own. It gets copied, imitated, replicated, but never re-authenticated. Regions around the world shape language in fun and innovative ways to suit their environment.

Here, we highlight the the slang from the DMV (D.C., Maryland and Northern Virginia). The Greater Washington, D.C., region has some of the most unique slang around, and if you ever listen to a native as you are on your way to the "carryout" to get a three-piece with fries (and mumbo sauce, of course), you're likely to hear some of these fun expressions. Here are a few in the video below: