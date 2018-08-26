Get Crowned! Add A Royal Crown To Your Photo!

You're a queen, and the rest of the world should know! Follow the steps below to add a royal crown to your Facebook profile picture and Instagram stories!

Visit https://www.facebook.com/profilepicframes . From there, search "Black Girls Rock," and boom, you have your royal crown. Make sure to share with your friends!

INSTAGRAM STICKERS

When you share a photo or video to your story, you can add stickers to express yourself in fun and unique ways.

From your story, tap the stickers button to add stickers. From there, you can:

Add a BLACK GIRLS ROCK! sticker by searching for the tag, Black Girls Rock.

Find the BLACK GIRLS ROCK! sticker you would like to use, and tap the sticker to add to your story.

You can move, rotate and resize a sticker by using two fingers to pinch and zoom.

Don’t like how your story looks? Delete a sticker by dragging and dropping it on the bottom of the screen and start again.

Once your Instagram story is set, share your story with your friends!