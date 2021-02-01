Featuring Soulja Boy

Check out how Soulja Boy received a million-dollar check in the mail at 16!

HOLLYWOOD, CA - FEBRUARY 17: Rapper Soulja Boy poses for a portrait in the TV Guide Portrait Studio at the 3rd Annual Streamy Awards at Hollywood Palladium on February 17, 2013 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Mark Davis/Getty Images for TV Guide)

YoYo Fearless Looks Back on Her Wild Journey

S1 EP14

YoYo Fearless reflects on the thrills and pitfalls of fame.

Kat Tat's Grueling Grind Has Finally Paid Off

S1 EP13

This tattoo artist is a self-made boss.

Jilly Anais Always Tries to One-Up Her Christmas Presents

S1 EP12

Jilly explains what it means to be an Instagram model.

V. Bozeman Doesn't Regret Investing in Herself

S1 EP11

Her future music is better than any shopping spree.

Mike Zombie Was Cutting Beats in His Dorm Before Joining OVO

S1 EP10

The producer credits his mom for reigning in his spending.

Kway Isn't Afraid to Invest in His Titi Alter Ego

S1 EP9

The more followers Kway got, the more dollars he dropped.

Kevin McCall Let Over $8 Million Slip Away

S1 EP6

The singer-songwriter faced dark times in his life.

Blew a Bag: Sean Kingston's Got a Serious Thirst for Chains

S1 EP5

His auntie discouraged his music; now he pays her mortgage.
