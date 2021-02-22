- 05:11
S2 • E1
Nazanin MandiSinger and model Nazanin Mandi spent many years dealing with body dysmorphia, but meeting with a trainer changed her life for the better.02/22/2021
S2 • E2
Ace HoodAll-around fitness is at the center of rapper Ace Hood's world, and he uses it to make him the best father he can be.02/23/2021
S2 • E3
RotimiWith a careful blend of healthy diet and efficient exercise, actor and singer Rotimi has crafted a body that he's proud of by pushing himself to the limit.02/24/2021
S2 • E4
Rebecca CrewsSinger-songwriter and actress Rebecca Crews has always been athletic, but her fitness work really kicked into high gear when she became a mother.02/25/2021
About Body of Work
With a focus on health and wellness, everyday people share how they transformed their bodies and reached their fitness goals the natural way.