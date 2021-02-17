Body of Work
DIGITAL ORIGINAL
- 05:58
S1 • E1
Diggy SimmonsMusician and actor Diggy Simmons explains how working out gives him holistic rewards and provides him with a better life.02/17/2021
- 06:25
S1 • E2
Robert Ri'chardActor and trainer Robert Ri'chard outlines the scientific approach he took to his fitness journey and discusses the impact his attitude has had on others.02/18/2021
- 08:13
S1 • E3
Necole KaneBodybuilder and xoNecole founder Necole Kane discusses the unique challenges of being a Black woman in fitness contests and how fasted cardio fits into her routine.02/19/2021
- 07:27
S1 • E4
Parker McKenna PoseyActress Parker McKenna Posey tackles body positivity and what it means to love yourself while getting fit.02/20/2021
- 05:25
S1 • E5
Apryl JonesEntrepreneur, model and singer Apryl Jones discusses how her appearance has changed while working out and how her role as a mother shapes her outlook on fitness.02/21/2021