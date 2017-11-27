Chasing Destiny

7 Reasons Why June's Diary Will Take Over The World

Get to Know the Girls of 'Chasing Destiny'

Exclusive Makeover Photos of the Girls from 'Chasing Destiny'

5 Groups Influenced by Prince

Did You Get Chose at the Party? #ChasingDestinyBET

Cast

Frank Gatson

Cast Member

With over 20 years of exeperience Frank Gatson has directed and choreographed for Destiny's Child, Beyoncé and more. Gatson has also worked on commericals for Samsung and L'Oreal.

Kelly Rowland

Cast Member

Kelly Rowland's a multi-platinum, Grammy Award winning solo artist, who received her start being in one of the biggest selling girl groups of all time, Destiny's Child. Now she's looking to recreate that same Grammy-winning magic by putting together a gril group of her own.

Latest News

About Chasing Destiny

Grammy winner and Destiny's Child member Kelly Rowland helps singers find their voice as she searches for the next iconic girl group.

